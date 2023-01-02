Darius Robinson will return to Mizzou football in 2023, skip the NFL Draft

The Missouri football defensive lineman will return to the Tigers for 2023, he announced in a social media post on Sunday. Robinson had said he was still undecided after playing in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

Robinson’s post Borrowed Heavily from Michael Jordan’s “I’m back” press release, where Jordan announced his return to the Chicago Bulls after his hiatus from playing minor league baseball.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” Robinson said in a Tweet. “I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career now. However, I’m committed to growth and the process, and I will be returning for one more year!”

Robinson served as one of Missouri’s team captains this season and was known as one of the Tigers’ most vocal leaders. However, early on in the season, they weren’t playing particularly well.

He lost his starting job before the Abilene Christian game, in a move defensive coordinator Blake Baker said was designed to light a fire under the defensive tackle. The change worked, and Robinson quickly returned to the starting lineup with his play improving.

Baker said towards the end of the season that he was trying to convince Robinson to come back. He was successful, in part because Robinson loved the scheme.

“You’re never really wrong,” Robinson said of the defensive run by Baker. “As long as you’re playing hard and getting penetration so it allows you just to go out there and be comfortable. And that’s not a knock to our past defenses, his system is really defensive line friendly and I just think we’ve been making the most of our opportunity.”

Robinson finished last season with 3.5 sacks and 35 total tackles. The 2022 campaign ended as a career season for him, and he blossomed into a dominant force on the interior, soaking up blocks to free up defensive end Isaiah McGuire and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.

In the Gasparilla Bowl loss to Wake Forest, Robinson moved over to defensive end in McGuire’s absence. His return provides stability for the 2023 Tigers, and could further help his NFL stock.

“With another season I do think that he could be a first or second-round draft pick,” Baker said before Missouri’s game against New Mexico State. “Because I’ve seen it firsthand, especially in this scheme, and to see him grow the way that he has.”

Robinson joins a good chunk of last year’s defensive starters who will be returning for 2023, including Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine, Chad Bailey and Jaylon Carlies.