Darius Robinson will return to Mizzou football in 2023, skip the NFL Draft

Darius Robinson will return to Mizzou football in 2023, skip the NFL Draft

The Missouri football defensive lineman will return to the Tigers for 2023, he announced in a social media post on Sunday. Robinson had said he was still undecided after playing in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

Robinson’s post Borrowed Heavily from Michael Jordan’s “I’m back” press release, where Jordan announced his return to the Chicago Bulls after his hiatus from playing minor league baseball.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button