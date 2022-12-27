Darius Garland’s 46 Points Aren’t Enough As Nets Top Cavs

That’s a wrap on Cleveland’s six-game homestand at Rocket Mortgage FeildHouse. The Cavs weren’t able to end the stretch on a high note as they dropped their second straight game to the Brooklyn Nets with a final score of 125-119.

The Nets looked like the better team from the moment the game tipped off. They were aggressive, efficient from the floor, and played good defense. Their biggest lead of the night was 19 points which the Cavs chipped away at towards the end.

It was a frustrating game to watch at times because Cleveland had chances all night but failed to convert on them. Every time they would cut into Brooklyn’s lead, the Nets would come back with a big shot of their own.

Former Cavalier, Kyrie Irving had a huge night as he came away with 32 points for the Nets and knocked down seven Threes in the process. Whenever the Cavs seemed to get within five or six points of the Nets, it was Irving who responded with a mid-range shot or a three that would put Brooklyn back up by double figures.

Irving wasn’t the only point guard that found his rhythm tonight.

One bright spot from the loss was Darius Garland exploding for 46 points. This is the second-highest-scoring night of the young point guard’s career. His 51 points earlier this season on November 13 against the Bucks remain his career high.

Garland scored 18 of his points in the fourth quarter but it was a little too late for the Cavs as they lost by six.

Cleveland really needs to figure out how they’re going to have success against the league’s best teams or they are going to find themselves in the play-in tournament or an early exit come the playoffs.

They look to figure out how to get back on track as the Cavs take the road for a two-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls.

