Darius Garland’s 46 Points Aren’t Enough As Nets Top Cavs

That’s a wrap on Cleveland’s six-game homestand at Rocket Mortgage FeildHouse. The Cavs weren’t able to end the stretch on a high note as they dropped their second straight game to the Brooklyn Nets with a final score of 125-119.

Watch the postgame press conference with JB Bickerstaff here:

The Nets looked like the better team from the moment the game tipped off. They were aggressive, efficient from the floor, and played good defense. Their biggest lead of the night was 19 points which the Cavs chipped away at towards the end.

