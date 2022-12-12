Darius Adams, Manasqua 2022-23 season preview

  • Beginning with Thursday night’s season-opener, when non-public power Patrick School visits Manasquan, Adams and his teammates look to return the program to the SCT final for the fourth straight time.
  • Adams, a sophomore 6-3 combo guard, has seen his recruiting blown up. The four-star prospect has gotten a host of other D1 interest.
  • While Adams is the focal point, Manasquan is anything but a one-man-band.

It was an Incredible time in Jersey Shore basketball history, when future NBA players John Crotty of CBA, Tim Perry of Freehold Borough and Alex Blackwell of Toms River North were running the Hardwood locally from the mid-1980s through the early 1990s.

And it was an especially vibrant period in Ocean County, where Legends including Lacey’s Chris Fleming and Central’s Jermaine Clay – each with over 2,200 career points – and Lakewood’s Randy Holmes pushed the game to new heights.

“I had to guard Chris Fleming when I was a freshman and I remember that was before the three-point line and he was hitting three pointers back then,” said Manchester High School Principal Dennis Adams, a multi-sport star for the Hawks who helped write that Glorious chapter in area hoops lore.

“My kids just think I’m an old dad. I mean, they know what I’m talking about a little bit, but they don’t have a sense of how competitive it was and how good guys were back then.”

Manasquan basketball prepares for a scrimmage game preseason. Darius Adams. Manasquan, NJ Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The “kids” Adams is referring to include his daughter, Destiny, a sophomore guard at North Carolina, and son, Darius, a sophomore guard at Manasquan High School who has already been offered by Rutgers and Seton Hall.

In fact, Darius Adams is part of a Shore basketball Renaissance also pushed along by the Ranney duo of Bryan Antoine, the Shore’s all-time leading scorer with 2,514 points, and Scottie Lewis, drafted in the second round by the Charlotte Hornets; and Manasquan’s Ben Roy, who scored 31 points in the 2020 Shore Conference final as a sophomore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button