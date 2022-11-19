Dariq Whitehead Thankful for former Duke basketball star’s advice

Duke basketball has faced a similar situation countless times in recent years, with five-star newcomers missing weeks or, in the case of electric wing Dariq Whitehead this season, months of practice and workouts in the fall.

Fortunately, Jon Scheyer, now in his first year as head coach of the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC), was on the Duke bench as an Assistant under Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski for nine years before assuming the reins. So the 35-year-old should have a solid template for fusing a once-injured heralded rookie into the rotation.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button