The Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the best courses in the country. The world-class property is located in California and has played host to several US Open tournaments in the past. But even the best courses are at times avoided, and the current weather conditions at Pebble Beach indicate strong winds and lashing rain. However, the Wrath of the Rain Gods wasn’t enough to thwart a group of golf enthusiasts.

It nearly paid off, with one of them nearly hitting the shot of a lifetime.

A near-perfect driver in stormy conditions

While Pebble Beach remains an attractive option for a round of golf, its seaside location can throw up unfancied conditions. Regular prices can go as much as $600 or more, which makes inclement weather conditions forgivable.

However, any sort of ‘leisure’ golf was near-impossible in the adverse weather conditions experienced this weekend. Yet, a group of Golfers didn’t back off, cladding up in their windcheaters and putting in a strenuous effort on the famous course. The hard work and enthusiasm almost paid off, with a member of the group inches away from a hole-in-one.

The stunning shot was hit on the picturesque 7th hole, which is roughly a distance of about 100 yards. Players usually go with their mid or long irons to chase an ace, but conditions were anything but usual.

PEBBLE BEACH, CA – JUNE 18: Tiger Woods holds the Trophy as he poses with his mother Kultida Woods after winning the 100th US Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 18, 2000 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Under rough weather, where wind speeds clocked 50 miles per hour, a Brave gentleman grabbed his driver on the hole. From a side-facing video, we can see the player hit a low shot that spun back a tad to the greens, within a couple of feet of the hole.

The Celebrations were inevitable, which was surely a shot to remember, especially given the stormy conditions. Although we were robbed of the consequent birdie attempt, the moment of the day was already made.

Does Pebble Beach Golf Links house a good course?

While the above-mentioned piece paints a Gloomy picture of the course, it isn’t as Dismal in its favorable months. Rather, the Pebble Beach Golf Links is considered one of the best golf courses, with its charming landscape alongside marvelous services providing a perfect opportunity for an enjoyable golf experience.

The course has been well-regarded by the PGA Tour as well. Pebble Beach has hosted six US Open tournaments, one of the four major championships in golf, in the last 50 years. The figure is more than any other course, with the most recent occurrence in 2019. It is expected to host four future US Opens in the interim future – in 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044.

What are your thoughts on the almost impossible shot? Can you make one of those?