Darien and Joel Barlow continued to pitch shutouts during the last week to maintain their hold on the top two spots in the Connecticut High School girls volleyball poll.

Well. 1 Darien (14-0), which took 14 of the 16 first-place votes, has not dropped a set this season. Well. 2 Barlow (16-0) has lost just four sets and has won 12 straight matches via shutout.

The only other unbeaten team in the state is Griswold (16-0), which picked up a first-place vote and moved up two spots to No. 8. The Wolverines are ranked first in Class S. Conard (13-2) earned the other first-place vote and is No. 3. The Red Wolves are on an impressive five-game win streak that includes victories over No. 4 RHAM, No. 6 Simsbury, Bristol Eastern and Glastombury (twice). The CCC again leads among conferences with four teams in the top 10, with the FCIAC and SCC each earning two spots. Connecticut Coaches Poll, Week Seven Team (first-place votes), Record, Points, Last week’s rank 1 Darien (14), 15-0, 306, 1 2 Joel Barlow, 16-0, 254, 2nd 3 Conard (1), 13-2, 230, 3 4 RHAM, 14-2, 220, 5 5 Southington, 13-2, 218, T4 6 Simsbury, 16-2, 132, T4 7 Cheshire, 16-2, 120, 9 8 Griswold (1), 16-0, 78, 10 9 Greenwich, 13-3, 72, 8 10 Amity, 14-2, 40, 6 Coaches voting: Craig Brown, East Haven; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Molly Grabowski, East Hampton; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Rich Heitz, Southington; Dave Alexandro, Sacred Heart Academy; Alex Park, Manchester; Jamie Bruno, Griswold; Raleigh Orszulak, NFA; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Diana Vampatella, EO Smith; Carol Conti-Asplund, Joel Barlow. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM