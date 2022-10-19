Darien Arts Center Completes Installation of State-of-the-Art Lighting System

The Darien Arts Center, a nonprofit that provides visual and performing arts programs and events for the community, is thrilled to announce the completion of the installation of a new, state-of-the-art, LED lighting system in its DAC Weatherstone Studio.

The DAC offers educational programs in Dance, Visual Arts and Music, as well as special events and performances. A $100,000 grant for the Monumental project was generously provided by The Darien Foundation, who has partnered with the Arts Center for multiple years while the project was planned and implemented.

The professionally designed new lighting system provides the DAC Weatherstone Studio with completely modernized equipment that will allow theatre, dance and music performances to utilize beautiful and optimal lighting and to expand their repertoire of performances to include those with more complicated lighting. It also provides expanded capabilities for visual arts classes and art shows, and ease of operation, allowing volunteers to manage more complicated lighting scenarios.

“We look forward to expanded opportunities to collaborate with regional Theater companies and outside arts groups, including East Coast Contemporary Ballet, Falcon Repertory company, The British Group Theater and JIB Productions: Play with Your Food,” commented DAC Board President Carolyn Cavolo. The arts center is hoping to create more opportunities to collaborate with the DHS “Theater 308” group and to offer Internships for the technical aspects of theater.

“It has been wonderful collaborating with the team at the Darien Arts Center as this project came together,” said Sarah Woodberry, Executive Director of The Darien Foundation. “We are looking forward to the expanded performances and program offerings at the DAC made possible by the new lighting capabilities.”

This project was also supported by private donors of the DAC. For more information about the Darien Arts Center, located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall, visit darienarts.org. For questions, call (203) 655-8683.