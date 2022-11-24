Darian Hagan uncertain of future as Buffs go through another transition – BuffZone

BOULDER-CO- April 22:Assistant Coach Darian Hagan ...
Assistant Coach Darian Hagan during the University of Colorado Boulder Spring football game on April 23, 2022.

Darian Hagan has survived numerous coaching changes during his time on the Colorado football staff, but that doesn’t make the latest change any easier to take.

“I’m a little unsure, because you never know what could happen,” said Hagan, the Buffaloes’ running backs coach.

One of the greatest players in CU history, Hagan led the Buffaloes to their only national title in 1990 as a brilliant option quarterback.

In the mid-1990s, he returned to CU as the director of the Alumni C Club. He left CU in 1998 for a career outside of football, but then chose to pursue coaching. He was hired as an Offensive Assistant on Feb. 9, 2005, by then-head Coach Gary Barnett.

Barnett was fired after that season, but his replacement, Dan Hawkins, retained Hagan as the running backs coach – a position he held throughout Hawkins’ five-year tenure. After Hawkins was fired, Hagan spent five years off the field. He was the director of player personnel for Jon Embree (2011-12) and director of player development for Mike MacIntyre (2013-15).

In 2016, however, MacIntyre transitioned Hagan back to the role of running backs coach. Hagan has held that role ever since, working for MacIntyre, Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell.

It’s Oct. 2, CU fired Dorrell and is currently in the process of hiring a replacement. Hagan has remained at CU through five other coaching transitions and hopes to survive this one, as well.

“I’m a little worried, but at the same time, life goes on,” Hagan said. “You’ve got to keep on living, keep being happy and keep striving for health.

“It’s unknown in this, but the most important thing is I have a great family, I have great family support, so I’m not really worried about anything other than not wanting to leave Colorado. Everything comes to an end and hopefully there’s no end in sight.”

When the Buffs (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) host No. 14 Utah (8-3, 6-2) on Saturday at Folsom Field (2:10 pm, Pac-12 Network), Hagan will hit a milestone. It will mark the 300th game in which he’s been a part of at CU in some capacity, either as a player, coach or staff member.

