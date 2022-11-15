Darian DeVries sees growth in Conor Enright for Drake men’s basketball

Conor Enright has grown in the shadows in his two years with the Drake men’s basketball program.

He was one of two freshmen who joined the Bulldogs last season. Classmate Tucker DeVries – the program’s top-rated Recruit in the modern era – stole the spotlight.

On top of that, Enright joined a team that returned star guard Roman Penn and added another experienced guard in Ayo Akinwole, who transferred from Omaha and is now a Graduate Assistant for the Bulldogs coaching staff.

So, Enright, a 6-foot guard from Mundelein, Illinois, did what most freshmen do when their chances of playing are slim: He elected to redshirt his first year of college basketball.

They spent the remainder of the 2021-22 season in street clothes at the end of Drake’s bench. Enright absorbed as much as he could from that vantage point and was often the Bulldogs’ biggest cheerleader. But he wanted to play, and all the pieces came together for Enright in the offseason.

Just not the way he would have wanted.

Injury issues open up opportunities

Penn spent part of April through early November rehabbing his recurring foot injury. With Penn sidelined as Drake started preseason practices, that left the responsibility on Enright to take on most of the workload.

