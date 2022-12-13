Dare Arts announces a call for entries for the 2023 Frank Stick Memorial Art Show









Dare Arts is now seeking entries for the 45th Annual Frank Stick Memorial Art Show, which will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo at 6pm on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Artists wishing to participate in the show can find the prospectus and sign up for a specific time to drop off their work online at DareArts.org/frankstickshow.

Multidisciplinary artist Lisa LeMair will judge the 45th Annual Frank Stick Memorial Art Show. She creates sculptural works and integrated collections of wearable art and jewelry. Lisa has a diverse creative and professional background, with experience in higher education administration and the nonprofit sector, along with her creative business, LeMair Handcrafts. She has a degree in Russian language from Georgetown University, and an Advanced Certificate in Professional Crafts: Jewelry from The College of The Albemarle.

“We have so much talent here on the Outer Banks, and, just as important, so much community enthusiasm for this event each year,” said artist Lisa LeMair. “I can’t wait to see what everyone brings. Go ahead! Make my job difficult!”

Artists are encouraged to enter their most innovative work for the possibility of winning the Distinctive Eure Best in Show Award.

The opening reception will be held on Friday, February 3 from 6pm to 8pm, and is free and open to the public.

After the opening, the show will be open for viewing during normal gallery hours from February 4 through February 25.

The Frank Stick Memorial Art Show is the longest running visual arts exhibit in Dare County, and is held in memory of Frank Stick. His influence on the Outer Banks as a preservationist and artist cemented his lasting legacy as one of the most important figures of the 20th century in the county.

Businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring the show or Awards should contact Dare Arts Executive Director Jessica Sands at [email protected]

For more information about the show, please visit DareArts.org/frankstickshow or call (252) 473-5558.

Dare Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization dedicated to encouraging the arts in Dare County through advocacy, enrichment and opportunity.