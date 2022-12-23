Darcy Kuemper Gets The Start In Goal Against Senators, Alex Alexeyev Comes Off Injured Reserve


The Washington Capitals made their way to Ottawa Wednesday afternoon following practice, and decided to pass on a formal gameday morning skate on Thursday. Head Coach Peter Laviolette met with the media at 4:45PM Thursday afternoon to field questions before tonight’s Tilt with the Senators.

Laviolette announced that Darcy Kuemper will get the start tonight against the Senators. Kuemper has been out since pulling himself from the game against the Calgary Flames on December 3.

Kuemper is 8-9-2 with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage so far this season.

In addition, defenseman Alex Alexeyev has been reinstated on the Capitals active roster. It is unclear if he will or will not be in the lineup tonight.

The Capitals visit the Senators for the final time this season and the first of two games between the two teams in a week. Ottawa, who won the first meeting by a score of 5-2 on October 20, will visit the United States’ capital on December 29. Action from Canadian Tire Center can be seen on NBC Sports Washington locally or NHL Network nationally.

