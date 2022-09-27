Dapron Leads Women’s Golf to Second at Franklin Pierce Fall Invitational





Dapron set program records for lowest round and two-day score and finished second overall at the FPU Fall Invite. (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

Dorset, Vermont, senior cards program-best round of 72 to post program-record two-day score and second career second-place medalist finish

HUDSON, NH (September 26, 2022) – Stonehill College senior Julia Dapron carded the lowest round in program history with a two-over-par 72 to post her second career runner-up individual finish to lead the Skyhawks to second place out of eight teams at the Franklin Pierce Women’s Fall Invitational, Hosted by Franklin Pierce University at the 5,632-yard par-70 layout at Green Meadow Golf Club, that concluded with second round play today.

Highlights

Stonehill, who posted a school-record team score of 302 in the first round on Sunday, followed that up with a 317 today for a program-best two-day score of 619, bettering the previous low two-day score of 632 at the 2019 Penmen Fall Invitational at Lake Sunapee Country Club in New London, New Hampshire, by 13 strokes.

Stonehill held second place in the team standings, finishing behind just host Franklin Pierce with a two-day score of 598 (294-304), but 25 shots better than Adelphi University (320-324=644) in third place. The College of Saint Rose (324-337=661) and Assumption University (336-326=662) round out the top five in the eight-team field.

Dapron, who previously posted a second-place individual finish at the 2021 Northeast-10 Conference Championship, registered her second career medalist runner-up today with her program-record two-day score of 147, that included a program-record low round of two-over-par 72 that also marked the lowest round of the day. It bested the previous program low of 74 accomplished three times, most recently by freshman Jaelyn DeBoise in Sunday’s first round. Dapron carded two birdies today, with just four bogeys and 12 pars, shooting one over par on both the front and back nine.

Senior Emily Kase finished tied for 13th with a two-day score of 158 (76-82), while a sophomore Mollie Thomas finished tied for 17th at 161 (77-84), carding a birdie on the par-four second hole.





After setting a program record for lowest single day score in program history, the Skyhawks finished with the lowest two-day score and matched its program best with a second-place team finish on Monday

More Results

Freshman Caitlin Anderson finished 24 th overall at 167 (82-85), a spot ahead of Classmate Cheyenne Couture with a score of 168 (82-86) while competing as an individual.

finished 34 (88-86=174), posting a career-low round for the second-straight day. Junior Emma Casey finished tied for 41St (88-97=185), while freshman Cecile Ellie placed T-44th (98-90) with a season-best round today.

Up Next

Stonehill is back in action next Monday and Tuesday, October 3-4, when it competes at the Hartford Hawks Invitational at Wintonbury Hills Golf Club in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

