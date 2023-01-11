Danville school board delays decision on establishing girls volleyball team

Jan. 9—DANVILLE — While the first early look at the 2023-24 budget is set for February, Danville Area School Board (DASD) members set the tone for fiscal responsibility by voting to delay a vote on approving the establishment of a girls volleyball team.

The cost of establishing a program is estimated at between $30-50,000, and while none of the board members was against such a program, board member Chris Huron Suggested that members wait a month to see how that figure would fit into the scheme for a balanced budget. At present, the district is operating at a $1.2 million deficit.

Board chair Wayne Brookhart said that he could probably find line item cuts that would compensate for the volleyball expenditure.

Brookhart noted — and no one disagreed — that it would be a good thing to have a girls volleyball team. At a meeting on the subject, about 100 girls showed up and expressed an interest.

Also at the meeting, some school board priorities were addressed, such as mental health. Board member Sandy Green said that a mental health task force has already been established, with sub-groups taking different approaches on how to improve the mental health of students in the district.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiravi, the force behind the idea of ​​a park project on the middle school grounds, presented an update on the project. They said that a committee has already raised $30,000 from local businesses and stakeholders.

That money would go towards beautification of unused property, where trees would be planted, for example. They brought before the board the idea of ​​sponsorship. This suggestion was approved, with oversight.

Overall, having a park at the middle school would also be good for students’ mental health, said DASD Superintendent Molly Nied.