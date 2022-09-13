Danville is learning how to win with a relatively young volleyball team

DANVILLE — One look around the Danville High School gym reveals banners galore for state tournament and state championship teams and individuals.

It also uncovers one glaring omission — there isn’t a single banner in the gym for volleyball.

And that fact is not lost on this year’s group of young, talented volleyball players for the Bears.

In just the second season under the watchful eye of head Coach Shaelyn Thomann, the Bears are making great strides forward. While their record — the Bears are 2-7 heading into Tuesday’s match at Class 2A’s fourth-ranked West Burlington — may not show it, the effort has been there.

The Bears took a set from two-time Defending Class 1A state Champion Notre Dame and pushed the Nikes hard in three of the four sets, another indication the Bears are getting better.

While a state banner may not be in the immediate future, it certainly is on the minds of the young Danville players.

“Volleyball is one of my favorite sports,” said libero Carlea Beckman, one of just three Seniors on the roster. “I really enjoy it. It teaches me to be a better person on and off the court. Just seeing that banner gives you the reassurance that we did good, we worked hard as a team, we have the energy and athleticism. We are a good team together.”

“I’ve always wanted to go to state, whether it be basketball or volleyball or whatever sport,” senior middle hitter Graci Walker said. “I think it would be a really great experience. I’ve always wanted to do that. It would be nice to see some girls sports up on the banners, as well.”

Kylie Palmer is the third senior on the team.

Thomann, a graduate of West Burlington High School, has seen the growth and maturity in her team already this season.

“I wish we would have won all of them, but I don’t know the last time Danville took a set from Notre Dame. “It’s been a while,” Thomann said. “All of our girls’ mnindsets this year have been tough . First thing I said when I walked in the locker room was last year when we were in the same situation we would have just given up, went back on our heels and not tried anymore. This year they did so much better.”

The Bears face a difficult schedule competing in the SEI Superconference South Division, which includes four teams ranked in the top 15 in their respective classes. Throw Mediapolis and Central Lee, two traditionally tough teams, into the mix, and it’s like trying to maneuver through a volleyball minefield.

But the Bears haven’t shied away from anyone.

“Our mental toughness has gotten a lot better. Just staying aggressive and making sure we’re trying to finish the play and not just throwing over a free ball or something that’s not aggressive. Making smarter choices, too, is a big thing we’ ve been working on. Just knowing who is on the other side of the floor,” Thomann said.

“We definitely have some things to work on, but that’s just part of the game. We worked well as a team. We build each other up and we try to do our best,” Beckman said. “We have a pretty Athletic crew, Mostly our junior class. They really help motivate us and keep us on our toes and get us out of hard situations.”

“I think finally we’ve just had enough,” Walker said. “We learned to come out, once we dig a hole, and to not beat ourselves down and just pick ourselves up as a team. I think that’s really greatly confidence-wise.”

The Bears’ young nucleus — Juniors Rylee Morris, Jaeda Molle, Aleix Dietsch, Kenna Furnald, Nola Oribiana, Isabella Mitchell and Taegan Frazier and sophomores Rachael Thompson, Mya Oribiana and Micah Svoboda — give the Bears plenty of reason for optimism.

This junior class may be the most athletic group of Danville girls since the 2018 team brought home the Class 1A state championship in girls track.

“This team is really athletic. Most of these girls play more than one sport. We compete in all of those sports and most of them have been to state track. We are just really Athletic and we work really hard in practice to get where we are,” said Dietsch, an outside hitter. “My role has really changed from sitting on the bench last year to really coming out and learning my position and how to play it well. I’m a very big motivator on the court.”

“I just really think that learning from last year, we would always dig ourselves a hole and not be able to come back. I really think we’re learning to come back and achieve more of our goals that we set,” said Furnald, who leads the team in kills, averaging 2.4 per set.

The Seniors have provided the leadership for the Younger players as they gain experience and confidence at the varsity level.

“Calrea Beckman has been huge for us. She’s back in that libero spot,” Thomann said. “Last year when we started I had her in the front row and outside. One time we just decided Let’s throw her in the back row and see what she does. She’s a great passer. She does a great job communicating and let her hitters know how many blockers you have, what’s open on the floor. She’s constantly talking. With some players we have to remind them that they have to talk. But with her we don’t even have to remind her.”

For Thomann, a young roster means sometimes going back to basics, but this group has proven to be very coachable. They soak in the knowledge, then apply it in matches.

“We’re getting so much better at our discipline,” Thomann said. “One of our big focal points is Discipline and communication, knowing your position, playing you defense and knowing what part of the court you need to cover. We work on serve receive and defense every single day because if you can’t do those two things, you can’t really do a lot of other things. We’ve been really focusing on Fundamentals and how to get a play started.”

A banner may or may not be in the immediate future for the Bears, but one thing is certain: it will happen in the not-too-distant future. And this year’s team is helping build the foundation for a solid program, one which will compete for titles and leave it all on the floor every match.

A banner is always one of our top goals. We are working towards it,” Thomann said. “That’s every coach’s dream. Between all the girls, they really deserve it, for sure. We just keep working hard. We’ve got a really good group. We are kind of younger, but the way that they all cohesively run together is great. They are all good friends off the court, too. That also makes a huge difference. They are all good about being positive and uplifting one another.”

Matt Levins is a sports Reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at [email protected]