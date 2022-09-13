Danville is learning how to win with a relatively young volleyball team

DANVILLE — One look around the Danville High School gym reveals banners galore for state tournament and state championship teams and individuals.

It also uncovers one glaring omission — there isn’t a single banner in the gym for volleyball.

And that fact is not lost on this year’s group of young, talented volleyball players for the Bears.

In just the second season under the watchful eye of head Coach Shaelyn Thomann, the Bears are making great strides forward. While their record — the Bears are 2-7 heading into Tuesday’s match at Class 2A’s fourth-ranked West Burlington — may not show it, the effort has been there.

The Bears took a set from two-time Defending Class 1A state Champion Notre Dame and pushed the Nikes hard in three of the four sets, another indication the Bears are getting better.

While a state banner may not be in the immediate future, it certainly is on the minds of the young Danville players.

Danville's Alexis Dietsch (18) celebrates a point scored over the Bullettes with her teammates.

“Volleyball is one of my favorite sports,” said libero Carlea Beckman, one of just three Seniors on the roster. “I really enjoy it. It teaches me to be a better person on and off the court. Just seeing that banner gives you the reassurance that we did good, we worked hard as a team, we have the energy and athleticism. We are a good team together.”

