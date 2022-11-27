Danthai claims first win in seven years at Bangabandhu Cup Golf Bangladesh Open

Rattanon Wannasrichan made it a one, two, three finish for Thailand after returning a 67 to finish three behind the champion.

Bangladesh’s golfing Idol Siddikur Rahman, despite being roared on by strong local support, closed with a 70 to finish in a group of four players tied for fourth, six back from the top spot.

Danthai started the day one behind playing partner Hamamoto but a brilliant front nine of three under, which included birdies on seven, eight and nine saw him make the turn one ahead.

It was a lead he did not relinquish, with both players coming home in even par, and allowed him to add the National Open of Bangladesh to The World Classic Championship he claimed at Laguna National in Singapore in 2015.

‘I’m so excited about my second win on the Asian Tour,’ said Danthai.

‘Yeah, nothing to say but I can’t believe it, because it’s been tough in the past two years, I didn’t really play very well you know. I mean, I struggled with my mind and my short game, so I tried to figure out about those things. And yeah, I can’t believe it about this week.’

Thailand’s 15-year-old Amateur ace Ratchanon Chantanuwant, aka “TK”, made a Sensational start by touring the front nine in four under with four birdies in the first five holes, but the wheels came off on the back nine with a double bogey on 10 and a triple on 13 contributing to a back nine of 43. They closed with a 74 and tied for 29th, on one under.

Defending Champion Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand signed off with a 72 to end two over in equal 42nd.

The Asian Tour heads to its season ending event next week, the US$1.5 million BNI Indonesian Masters presented by TNE at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, from December 1-4.