Dante Aikens, Jr. Is Top Talent In Football, Basketball And In The Classroom

By RayJaun Stelly, The Seattle Medium

At just 10 years of age, Dante Aikens, Jr. is well on his way to being one of the next young stars to come out of Washington state. Despite only being in the fifth grade, Aikens is known worldwide with his ability to make three-pointers on the basketball court and throw touchdowns on the football field. A dual-sport athlete, Aikens plays AAU basketball with Seattle Rotary and youth football for the Central District (CD) Panthers.

Although talented in sports, Aikens is just as skilled when it comes to his education, the young student-athlete currently attends South Shore and he’s consistently been top three in his class when it comes to the Washington State MAP testing. With scoring high in core subjects like math, science, and reading, Aikens has been invited to participate in educational programs with advanced learning such as Rainier Scholars. In addition to being successful in education, Aikens is also an avid trumpet player.

When asked about what principals and morals are instilled in him, his father, Dante Aikens, Sr. expressed that, “his mother and I have always taught him to be disciplined, respectful, and to never back down.”

“[We’ve told him to] always treat people how you wish to be treated and Honor the people who speak life into you,” continued Aikens, Sr. “Keep God, family, and school first and you’ll go far.”

With proper guidance coming from his home life, Aikens Jr has blossomed into the athlete that he is now. They started playing basketball at four years old and haven’t stopped dribbling and shooting since. He earned a roster spot on Rotary’s AAU travel team in second grade and from then on he’s made their top team ever since. In third grade, his team was in the top 25 rankings for a substantial period of time during that season, and for fourth grade his individual play caught the eye of youth ranking sites.

As a player for his class of 2030, he was ranked fourth on the West Coast, earning this accolade along with being named Midwest Spotlight Elite Basketball Camp All-Camp Team, while playing against the top Talent in the country.

Aikens Sr. gives credit to his son’s coaches and their workout regimen.

“We train at parks, and YMCA as much as possible to keep his game in tip-top shape,” said Aikens, Sr. “With coaches like Daryl Hennings, Dan Finkley, and Troy Chambers to thank with help in his growth as a basketball player and a leader.”

Beginning his football career at six years old with the 5 Star program, Aikens hit the ground running. He’d go onto play 8U with Heir Academy where he traveled and played a national schedule against some of the top teams in the Nation for his age group, before spending his most recent seasons with the CD Panthers.

In his first season with the Panthers, Aikens led his team to the 9U Championship game where they lost to their Rival the Benson Bruins. Now as quarterback for the 10U team, he along with his teammates look to win it all this year.

“We are extremely proud of him, he is resilient, with his Perfectionist Mindset Dante hates to lose,” said Aikens Sr., “His mother and I try to teach him there are Lessons in losses and failure.”

With a bright future ahead of him and great family support Aikens, Sr. says that “we’re looking forward to the progression of all things he’s passionate about, can’t wait until he gets his first Scholarship for football or basketball. I’m one hundred percent sure he’ll have the ability to succeed in getting an academic Scholarship as well.”