Dansby Swanson, soccer star Mallory Pugh get married in Lake Oconee ceremony – WSB-TV Channel 2

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh have officially tied the knot.

PEOPLE reported the shortstop and US Women’s National Team soccer star married in an “enchanted forest” wedding at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The couple shared details and photos with the publication over the weekend.

Swanson and Pugh have been together since 2017. The two were introduced by former Braves player Jace Peterson, who is married to Pugh’s sister Brianna.

PEOPLE reported the venue, which is a popular wedding destination for celebrities, was decorated with gold star chandeliers and custom green and white floral arrangements.

The couple’s wedding planner told PEOPLE that it was Pugh’s dream to have “an Enchanted forest canopied with towering trees.”

The menu consisted of Southern staples from fried chicken and catfish to peach cobbler and banana pudding ice cream for dessert, according to PEOPLE. Also in true Georgia fashion, Waffle House catered the after-wedding party.

Several of Swanson and Pugh’s teammates attended the wedding.

TRENDING STORIES

Now that Swanson is off one market, will he say “I do” to the Braves next? Swanson became a free agent after Atlanta’s season ended in October.

The two sides have not come to a new contract agreement yet and multiple reports have linked the Cubs, Cardinals, Dodgers and Twins to discussions about Swanson.

IN OTHER NEWS

Atlanta Braves, family dedicate new mural of Hank Aaron The mural was unveiled at the Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron New Beginnings Academy.

©2022 Cox Media Group