Danny Tullis resigns as Pope John Paul II volleyball Coach | St. Tammany community news

After one of the most successful stretches of coaching in state history, Danny Tullis could step down as volleyball coach at Pope John Paul II High School with no regrets.

Tullis is, in fact, leaving the program he brought to national prominence, but he goes with a heavy heart — with a pain that can’t be soothed by Championship banners hanging on the walls or scores of fond Memories on the court.

He’s leaving, but it’s not because he wanted to go — he had to.

Pope John Paul II officials confirmed Tullis Resigned on Jan. 24. A day later, he was confirmed as the new head coach at Slidell High.

“To be honest with you, I can barely walk into (the PJP) gym now,” Tullis said. “Everything there reminds me of my son, Christian, and that senior class is his senior class. It’s hard. I don’t want to leave those girls.”

Christian was driving home from Pope John Paul II’s state semifinal volleyball game in Lafayette on Nov. 11 when he rear-ended an eighteen-wheeler near Lacombe. They died not long after impact, police said.

The accident, and losing his son, changed all trajectories for Danny, who guided the Jaguars to five volleyball state championships and two runner-up finishes in the past 10 years. The gym, the scene of so many wins, is a painful reminder of one agonizing loss.

“I’m close to my kids,” he said. “Me and my kids travel around the country together playing ball for my whole life. Everything I do is for my kids. My life is just not the same, and it’s never going to be the same again. I’ve never been sad my entire life, but this is just heartbreaking.”

Family tradition

Before taking the job at Pope John Paul in 2013, Tullis had a successful seven-year run at Fontainebleau High, where he guided the Bulldogs to the state title match three times. Fontainebleau won the title in 2011 and remains the last public school to win a state volleyball championship in Louisiana.

But as the Tullises’ own children were getting closer to high-school age, the question arose: “Where would they go to school?”

His wife, Diana, was a Pope John Paul II alumnus and wanted her kids to follow in the Catholic tradition. There was only one problem — the Tullises are a volleyball family, and the Jaguars were less than successful on the court.

That all changed when Tullis started coaching at Pope John Paul II. The Jaguars went to the quarterfinals in his first season and never looked back. Two of Danny and Diana’s daughters, Ansley and Ali, became All-State players there.

The family thrived, and so did the volleyball program, finishing one season as the top-ranked team in the US

“There was always talent, but it just wasn’t being refined as we were able to do it,” Tullis said. “Once the program started taking off, we had an incredible amount of success. My time at Pope was just awesome. We had a ton of success.”

Season halted

The 2022 season started out as a positive one. Diana Tullis joined her husband as an Assistant coach, and Ali returned for her senior season as the starting setter. The Jaguars locked up the No. 2 seed in the Division IV Playoffs and seemed poised for their usual deep run into the postseason.

“My wife was about as gung-ho as you can be,” Tullis said. “It was basically the perfect scenario. All these things are happening, and we’re having a ton of success. The school is supporting us like crazy. It was just fun.”

The 2022 team was a good mix of youth and experienced talent. The players were close.

Then there was the car crash that changed each of their lives on the eve of the state championship.

Danny and Diana returned home following Christian’s accident and didn’t Coach in the Championship match. Ali played the following day in Honor of her brother, but the Jaguars fell to Newman in straight sets. Players fought back Tears throughout the match.

“I’ve never really seen a team, especially full of young girls, Rally around a teammate as well as they did,” said Pope John Paul II’s Erica Williams, an Assistant who coached the team in the state Championship and has been named Danny Tullis’ successor at the school.

“They tried their hardest to keep it together. They really wanted to go out there and play for something bigger than themselves. That’s kind of why I love the Pope program and being a part of that culture. It is truly not about self in that program. It is 110% about the greater goal of the team and to be bigger and better than what they thought they could be.”

No doubt, that was something Danny Tullis added to the winning equation.

New beginning

With his youngest daughter graduating soon from Pope John Paul II, and the gym a painful reminder of his family’s loss, Danny Tullis saw a new opportunity when the Slidell High head coaching job became available last month.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way, he thought, but it was a move he knew he had to make.

Slidell welcomed Tullis with open arms, citing him as one of the state’s “premier coaches,” someone who can take Slidell volleyball “to the next level.”

Pope John Paul II officials, themselves grieving with the death of a student, fully supported Tullis’ decision.

“We completely understand Coach Tullis’ Reasoning for a change at this time and wish nothing but the best for him and his family,” Pope John Paul II Athletic director Richard Dieudonné said.

“The Tullis family will always be a part of Pope John Paul II High School, and we hope one day he returns when the time is right.”

Williams, a 2008 Slidell High graduate, said she and Tullis discussed their possibilities at length.

“There were a lot of hard conversations between Danny and I, seeing that Slidell is my alma mater,” she said. “We were going back and forth about what was best for the both of us, what’s best for the program.”

“I’ve made such a special bond with these kids over the last couple of years. I really felt like it was my calling to stay (at Pope John Paul II) and support them through the transition, especially since we’ve been through so much together.”

Tullis said the Jaguars are in great hands.

“Erica has done a great job with me the last two seasons,” he said. “She runs a volleyball club, so she does a lot for the sport. I think she is the perfect fit. The girls are familiar with her, and she did a great job in the Championship when I wasn’t there. She’s got the right mentality.”

And right now, Slidell High provides the right place for Tullis to not only coach, but perhaps heal.

“The reason for leaving has nothing to do with anything that was done wrong at Pope,” Tullis said. “It’s been a good run, and I hate to see it end like this.”