Danny Stephens Signs to Join Mizzou Basketball

The Missouri men’s basketball team added a fourth member of its highly-ranked Class of 2023 when Danny Stephens (Augusta, Ill.) signed to join the Tigers for the 2023-24 season, announced Thursday.

A preferred walk-on, Stephens rounds out a four-player class during the early-signing period for Mizzou, which places among the nation’s elite. The Tigers currently own the No. 21 Class of 2023 by 247Sports composite rankings – the top class for MU since finishing with the No. 4 groups in 2017.

“Danny is a textbook example of a player that exhibits our eight core values ​​at Mizzou,” said Whitten Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dennis Gates . “He is a Winner on the court, in the Classroom and in the community. He is a very skilled player for his size that can score in many ways and guard multiple positions. Our program is better by adding Danny. He has Mizzou in his heart and we love players that want to be here and be part of something special.”

Stephens led Southeastern High School to an Elite Eight appearance at the state championship as a junior. A first-team all-state selection by both the IBCA and media, Stephens averaged 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game with the Suns – shooting 63 percent from the field and 94 percent from the free- throw line. He was also named the 2022 Jim “Red” O’Flaherty Player of the Year as the outstanding boys player in his region.

“Danny is a great basketball player but an even better person,” said Southeastern head Coach Brett Ufkes. “Even with all of his accolades, he remains Humble and driven. I’m so excited as he starts the next chapter of his basketball career. His ability to score outside and inside gives him the versatility to compete within the SEC.”

A 6-foot-7 wing, Stephens also played for MidPro Academy where he earned second-team honors on the NY2LA Association U17 Team. They helped lead MidPro to titles of the TGPA and NY2LA Associations.

“Mizzou is getting a true grinder,” said MidPro Academy director Gavin Sullivan. “He has the toughness, size and skill to excel in different positions and is comfortable doing what is asked of him in order for the team to win. He will open a lot of eyes in the Mizzou fanbase.”

Stephens joins Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II in the Tigers’ No. 21 classes. It marks the second-straight ranked class for Gates as Mizzou head coach as he inked the nation’s No. 2 transfer classes during the spring of 2022.

