Danny Green Signs Television Deal

Former UNC Basketball player Danny Green has his eyes set on a future in television after signing a deal with ESPN to provide commentary for 15 games this season.

Danny Green was always a fan favorite for his dancing to “Jump Around” to start each game. Green was with the Tar Heels from 2005 to 2009 and won a national championship. He is one of the only players drafted from the 2009 title team that is still playing in the NBA.

Green injured his knee last season while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. He has yet to make his 2022-2023 debut. That did not stop him from looking ahead to his future in broadcasting and he has another former Tar Heel as an inspiration.

As reported by Grant Hughes of Inside Carolina, Green said:

“When I’m done playing, it’s something that I always wanted to venture out into,” Green said after signing the deal. “This is an opportunity to build a resume and can get some reps. When I thought I wasn’t going to make it in basketball, I wanted to be like him (Scott).”

Tar Heel alumni Stuart Scott was a longtime leader at ESPN as an analyst, reporter, and anchor. He passed away after a courageous and public battle with cancer at the age of 49. Green would like to follow in Scott’s broadcasting footsteps.

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2nd round of the NBA draft, Green’s career really took off with the San Antonio Spurs where he played from 2010 through 2018. He has won NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angelos Lakers . His ability to hit the three-point shot and defense have been valuable to every team he has played for.

Green signed an agreement with ESPN that will allow him to cover 15 games as an Analyst for games in which he does not play.

