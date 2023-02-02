Danny Green makes long-awaited Memphis Grizzlies debut after injury

After being sidelined for over eight months after knee surgery, Danny Green finally made his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday.

Green, 35, checked in at the start of the second quarter at FedExForum. The 14-year veteran guard and three-time NBA Champion received a nice applause from the crowd as he made his first appearance in a game since May 12 last year.

Green was injured in Game 6 of last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals while with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green Tore both his anterior and lateral crucial ligaments in his left knee after center Joel Embiid tumbled into him.

GIANNOTTO:NBA trade deadline: Why Memphis Grizzlies should make a deal, why they won’t

REDDIT CONTROVERSY:Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies respond to Reddit defense controversy

The Grizzlies traded for Green during last year’s NBA Draft in a deal that included sending De’Anthony Melton to Philadelphia and acquiring David Roddy’s draft rights. That night, general manager Zach Kleiman said “TBD”, or to be determined, on Green’s future with the team.

Since then, the Grizzlies have spoken highly of Green’s presence as a veteran in the locker room. Green gave the first indication of a timeline for his return when he said in January that he expected to return before the All-Star break.

With the NBA trade deadline next Thursday, Green’s future will be watched closely. He’s owed $10 million this season on an expiring contract, but he provides 3-point shooting and perimeter defense to a Grizzlies team struggling in both areas.

Green is also coming off a season where he shot 38% on 4.4 3-pointers per game but averaged 5.9 points, his lowest total since his second season. However, his experience and shooting touch could help a young Grizzlies team looking to build on last year’s second round playoff exit.