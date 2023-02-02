Danny Green makes long-awaited Memphis Grizzlies debut after injury

After being sidelined for over eight months after knee surgery, Danny Green finally made his season debut for the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday.

Green, 35, checked in at the start of the second quarter at FedExForum. The 14-year veteran guard and three-time NBA Champion received a nice applause from the crowd as he made his first appearance in a game since May 12 last year.

Green was injured in Game 6 of last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals while with the Philadelphia 76ers. Green Tore both his anterior and lateral crucial ligaments in his left knee after center Joel Embiid tumbled into him.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button