Danny Duncan launches a new brand “to Disrupt the outdoor Sporting industry”

Danny Duncan is getting his game on.

The YouTube star, whose channel reaches about 6.8 million subscribers, is one of the faces of a new brand called Good Sport. By introducing a line of eclectic sports equipment and games, Good Sport will give Duncan’s young audience a reason to get outside.

Good Sport is a partnership between Duncan and three entrepreneurs: Chris Meade, Gregory Meadeand Mike Delpapa. That trio is known for creating Crossnet, a hybrid that mixes volleyball with the Playground game foursquare.

The products that are available at Good Sport’s launch don’t stray too far from that concept. If combining Foursquare with volleyball isn’t your thing, you can pick up a Smashnet set and marry Foursquare to spikeball. The Good Sport website is also selling an Oversized “backyard pong” kit and a “bubble bash” game that blends wrestling with Zorbs.

There are thousands of games that can be created by taking existing sports and smashing them together. While Good Sport is only selling a few products right now, it could expand its lineup to include 30 to 40 games, according to Forbes. While the brand’s sales are currently limited to its online store, it is eyeing distribution at Dick’s Sporting Goods and other retail chains.

For Duncan, a move into Sporting goods is an opportunity to expand a burgeoning merchandising empire. The Creator has made waves with his ironic Virginity Rocks clothing line, which is one of the top sellers on his official online store. Athletic equipment is a natural expansion of his Ecommerce efforts, since skateboarding videos played a big role in his YouTube breakout.

“Celebrities get involved in every industry from alcoholic beverages to digital apps,” Duncan told Forbes. “I wanted to disrupt the outdoor Sporting industry, and I love being outdoors. It’s so important to me and my mental health to get up and be active each day. We really hope these products inspire others to do the same.”

Good Sport is headquartered in Miami Beach. Duncan is a Florida native himself; he recently raised more than $21,000 to support his hometown, which was ravaged by Hurricane Ian.