Daniels | Pay attention to Illinois Women’s basketball | Sports

CHAMPAIGN — The most successful Athletic program on the University of Illinois campus right now is one where success has eluded it at nearly every point in the last two decades.

Apologies to Brad Underwood’s 16th-ranked men’s basketball team and its cavalcade of issues it has to sort out. Sorry, Bret Bielema’s resurgent football program that lost three of its final four games but is going Bowling on Jan. 2 at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Illinois Women’s basketball is the one team fans should fully pay attention to right now in Champaign-Urbana.

Seriously. I know. It’s weird, right?

But, like Illinois Athletic director Josh Whitman has found out before in his hires of Underwood and Bielema, getting the right Coach can make all the difference.

And has Shauna Green made a difference. The intense and demanding 43-year-old Illinois Coach has already done wonders at her new job. Hired on March 21, the past nine months have seen a reset of how Illinois Women’s basketball is perceived.

The Illini carry a 10-2 record this season, surpassing last season’s win total by three, and just picked up an impressive 76-66 win at Missouri on Sunday evening. The Tigers are now 11-2, with their only other loss to No. 8Virginia Tech.

The last time Illinois won 10 games in a season? Three seasons ago when the Illini finished a subpar 11-19 during the 2019-2020 season.

The last time Illinois won 10 games before Christmas?

You have to go back to the 2006-07 season.

That was four coaches ago, with recent Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame pick Theresa Grentz in her final season at Illinois. The Illini ultimately wound up 19-12 and reached the second round of the NIT, one of 10 winning seasons during Grentz’s 12 years in Champaign.

Just three winning seasons have ensued since, with more scandals and unhappy players transferring away from Illinois than positive memories happening inside State Farm Center.

Illinois has a chance to add to its up-and-coming nature this season with a win on Wednesday afternoon at State Farm Center. Florida Atlantic visits for a noon tip, and the Owls are a respectable 8-1, with their lone loss happening in a 75-42 setback at Miami on Nov. 16. It wouldn’t be as stunning a loss to Florida Atlantic as Illinois has sustained in recent seasons. Remember, Kofi Cockburn took his official visit to Illinois, saw the Illini lose to the Owls in Champaign and didn’t run screaming away from Underwood’s program.

But it would stunt some of the growing popularity Green and her program are busy capturing this winter. More than 6,000 elementary school students showed up to watch Illinois rout McNeese State 100-38 on Nov. 16. Needless to say, Green and her staff are hoping a few thousand or so of those young fans remembered how much fun they had and are apt to attend home games in the future.

Because Illinois has played in front of far more empty seats inside State Farm Center than filled ones since the program’s last trip to the NCAA tournament in 2003. Losing affects the bottom line. Adding a Pandemic to the mix certainly doesn’t help.

Attendance still isn’t great at State Farm Center, with the Illini averaging 2,669 fans. That number is bolstered significantly by the 8,141 fans in attendance against McNeese State. The Illinois average attendance figures rank 10th in the Big Ten, with Michigan (2,552), Penn State (1,769), Rutgers (1,288) and Northwestern (1,006) all behind. Iowa and its superstar guard, Caitlin Clark, leads the way by averaging 9,673 fans, followed by Maryland (7,727), Ohio State (5,015), Nebraska (4,833), Indiana (4,536), Minnesota (3,046), Michigan State (3,034) , Wisconsin (3,184) and Purdue (2,685).

Of the 97 home games Big Ten teams have had this season, only three have attracted at least 10,000 fans: Iowa-Iowa State on Dec. 7 (13,802), Iowa-Northern Iowa on Sunday (13,394) and Maryland-Connecticut on Dec. 11 (12,566). But that’s more a societal issue and a column for another day.

Back to Illinois. Green has assembled, rather seamlessly it seems, a cast of talented transfers mixed in with a few capable returnees. Makira Cook and Brynn Shoup-Hill have brought their winning pedigrees with them to Illinois from Dayton, just like Green. Same for Genesis Bryant after she landed in Champaign this summer after scant playing time at North Carolina State.

Adalia McKenzie shone in the Missouri win, with fellow returning players like Kendall Bostic (rebounding) and Jada Peebles (three-point shooting) carving out their specific niches.

Illinois will get tested during the next two months. The Big Ten has five teams in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25, led by No. 3 Ohio State (11-0) and No. 4 Indiana (11-0). Not everything will go according to plan. Adversity will hit the team.

How they respond to these set of circumstances in the cold, dreary days of winter will define how this Illinois team is remembered in the future.

But for right now? They’re the most successful Athletic team on the University of Illinois campus.