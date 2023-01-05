Danielle Reyna told US Soccer about the past Gregg Berhalter domestic violence incident

Danielle Reyna, wife of former United States men’s national team Captain Claudio and mother of current international player Gio, says she told US Soccer Sporting director Earnie Stewart about USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter’s past domestic violence incident because she was frustrated by comments made about her son after the team’s elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

The information was shared after comments Berhalter made at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership in New York detailing how “a player” was nearly sent home from the World Cup for not meeting expectations on and off the field.

Berhalter did not identify anyone by name; however, it was a clear reference to Gio Reyna, as confirmed by the player in an Instagram post the next day.

Danielle Reyna said in a statement on Wednesday: “I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much Worse at the same age.”

Claudio Reyna also sent multiple messages to USMNT general manager Brian McBride and Stewart during the World Cup, in which he said he shared his frustration about Gio’s World Cup experience.

Multiple sources told ESPN he threatened to share allegations about Berhalter’s past, but Reyna has denied those allegations.

“While in Qatar, I shared my frustrations about my son’s World Cup experience with a number of close friends, Earnie and Brian McBride among them. However, at no time did I ever threaten anyone, nor would I ever do so,” he said in Wednesday’s statement.

The messages from Claudio began after his son, Gio Reyna, was informed he would have a limited role at the tournament.

Gregg Berhalter and Gio Reyna during the USMNT’s World Cup round-of-16 defeat to the Netherlands. Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

US Soccer did not receive any details about the claims against Berhalter until Dec. 11, when an executive was informed in a call with Claudio and Danielle Reyna that Berhalter, 49, had a past domestic violence incident, sources told ESPN.

On Tuesday, Berhalter, whose contract as US Coach expired Dec. 31, Revealed details of the incident with his wife in a long statement posted to Twitter.

“During the World Cup an individual contacted US Soccer, saying that they had information about me that would ‘take me down’ – an apparent effort to leverage something very personal from long ago to bring about the end of my relationship with US Soccer,” Berhalter said.

“In the fall of 1991, I met my soulmate. I had just turned 18 and was a freshman in college when I met Rosalind,” Berhalter said. “One night, while out drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument that continued outside. It became physical and I kicked her in the legs.”

Berhalter said that the authorities were never involved and that he sought counseling afterwards. The couple reconciled seven months later, subsequently married and have four children.

“The lessons learned from that night over three decades ago became the foundation for a loving, devoted, and supportive relationship, which we honored and celebrated with our 25th wedding anniversary this past weekend,” Berhalter said.

In response to Berhalter’s characterization of the events, Danielle Reyna said, “Without going into detail, the statements from Yesterday significantly minimize the abuse on the night in question. Rosalind Berhalter was my roommate, teammate and best friend, and I supported her through the trauma that followed.

“It took a long time for me to forgive and accept Gregg afterwards, but I worked hard to give him grace, and ultimately made both of them and their kids a huge part of my family’s life. I would have wanted and expected him to give the same Grace to Gio. This is why the current situation is so very hurtful and hard.”

After Stewart was informed of Berhalter’s past domestic violence incident, the Federation immediately hired a law firm, Alston & Bird LLP, to conduct an independent investigation, the Federation announced Tuesday.

On Wednesday, US Soccer announced that current USMNT Assistant Coach Anthony Hudson would lead the team during a January camp in California, “with the ongoing investigation and US Soccer’s full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup still underway. “

In a press conference Wednesday, Stewart allowed for the possibility that at the conclusion of the investigation into the 1991 incident and US Soccer’s review of the program that Berhalter could be re-hired.

Claudio Reyna, the current Sporting director of Austin FC, and Berhalter have a relationship that spans decades. They played youth and high school soccer together, their respective US national team careers overlapped from 1994 to 2006, and their wives — Danielle Reyna (née Egan) and Rosalind Berhalter (née Santana) — were four-year teammates at the University of North Carolina.

Gregg Berhalter, No. 3, and Claudio Reyna, No. 10, line up together for a USMNT World Cup Qualifier in 2005. Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

When Berhalter was hired as US coach, Reyna praised the move, calling Berhalter “an exciting choice for the national team job.”

In an interview with Grant Wahl in February, Reyna said, “From [Berhalter’s] experiences as a player, he wants to make sure they also understand the collectiveness of playing for the team, which is so important. But just how much he’s excited and proud to be able to see the growth of this game and how these players are playing at such high levels, both domestically and internationally, making his decisions to pick a squad, never mind a starting 11, really difficult .”

In June, Berhalter told the “Gab & Juls Show” that when Gio was as young as 12 or 13, he had the sense watching the youngster that Gio would have a future in sports, noting that he was an exceptional soccer and basketball player.

“Now as the national team manager it turns into a different relationship, but the connection is always there. The bond is always there,” Berhalter said. “Our families are very close. Very good friends and in Gio there are Moments where I look at him and — putting him on the field or something. It’s so familiar. You’re looking at something that is so familiar to you and that’s such a great feeling. It’s almost like you’re putting a family member in the game. That’s been really fun.”

Despite dealing with injury issues over the past year, Reyna, 20, came into the World Cup having played regularly for Borussia Dortmund in the previous weeks and was widely expected to play a meaningful role.

They did not. In four World Cup games, Reyna made two appearances, coming off the bench to play seven minutes against England in the group stage and 45 against the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Upon learning his role, Reyna admittedly did not respond well. In the Dec. 12 Instagram post, he said: “I let my emotions get the best of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days … I apologized to my teammates and Coach for this, and I was told I was forgiven.”

Claudio Reyna has been the Sporting director for Austin FC since November 2019, when he was hired after serving in the same role for New York City FC since 2013. Austin’s head coach, Josh Wolff, was an Assistant for Berhalter for five years with the Columbus Crew, and another year with the national team, before his appointment in Austin, which preceded Reyna’s arrival by four months.

Reyna was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2012, four years after he retired as one of the most accomplished American soccer players in history. After he won three national titles in college playing for Bruce Arena at Virginia, Reyna’s professional career spanned from 1994 to 2008, with stops in Germany, Scotland, England and MLS.

At the closing ceremonies of the World Cup, Reyna was the only former player to serve as part of the United States’ Presidential delegation, which was led by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Ambassador to the United Nations.