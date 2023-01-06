Daniel Sanders reveals his next goal at this Dakar: get to the off day in good shape

In this sixth stage of the Dakar, Daniel Sanders was able to maintain his seventh position in the general standings of the race. After a day yesterday where he finished 21st, the only Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing rider in the race returned to finish a stage in the top ten by setting the seventh fastest time today.

In an official statement, the Australian showed he was physically better compared to yesterday, when he felt sick even before the start of the stage. That didn’t stop him from going into the middle of the desert in the fifth stage, but it conditioned his result yesterday. Now, and after today’s result, the #18 is just 19m54s away from the lead in the race, with just over a week to go.

– A super-tough day again but fortunately a lot better than yesterday. It’s important to stay in the race, but man, it was difficult. I felt pretty good up until around 50 kilometers in, but then it was a bit of a struggle. Fortunately, the stage was a little shorter today and the team did a great job in getting my bike set up so yeah, not great, but certainly not too bad. We have a couple more stages until the rest day, so if we can get there, get some decent rest and regroup for next week, then we should be good.