Daniel Jones is the Giants’ quarterback of the future, NFL Insider says

Look no further.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio says Daniel Jones is the New York Giants’ long-term answer at quarterback. Per “Get Up”:

“I think they got the quarterback of the future. … He’s tough, he’s smart, he’s very coachable, and he can do a lot of things. He’s a dual-threat quarterback.”

BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKET SMARTER, TICKETMASTER

Jones looked like a franchise quarterback on Sunday, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns while leading the team with 78 rushing yards in the Giants’ 31-24 wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings.

On Saturday, Jones will lead the Giants into Lincoln Financial Field for their divisional playoff game with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Winner will advance to the NFC Championship and face either the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers for a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

Want to bet on the NFL?

See the best NJ Sports Betting sites

When the offseason arrives, Jones will be atop the Giants’ to-do list. The team declined to pick up its fifth-year option on the 25-year-old, meaning he is slated for free agency. If he and the team can’t agree on a new deal, the Giants can always use the franchise tag on Jones. But with Saquon Barkley also approaching free agency, the Giants would probably prefer to lock up Jones and leave the franchise tag as an option for its Cornerstone running back.

MORE NFL:

– Will Bills’ Damar Hamlin attend Sunday’s Divisional Playoff game vs. Bengals?

– NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets upgrade offense; Eagles Reload defense in latest 1st-round mock

– Giants-Eagles weather forecast: How cold will it be for NFC Divisional Playoff game Saturday?

Thank you for relying on us to provide the Journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

Mike Rosenstein may be reached at [email protected].