Daniel Jeremiah projects Patriots take Alabama star

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Daniel Jeremiah predicts Patriots take ‘Bama star Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Much of the debate and discussion over fixing the New England Patriots Entering the offseason has centered around the offense, and it makes sense.

The offense took a step back during the 2022 season. Starting quarterback Mac Jones didn’t make the expected Year 2 leap. The Offensive line didn’t pass protect well enough and suffered through multiple injuries, the tight ends didn’t make a Meaningful impact on a consistent basis and the wide receiver group lacked explosiveness.

Given these issues, addressing the offense in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft would be a good idea. An Offensive tackle is perhaps New England’s Greatest need Entering the draft.

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots address major need by landing elite OT

But the Patriots often surprise us in the draft, so we cannot rule out head Coach Bill Belichick and his staff upgrading the defense in Round 1. If they Patriots do go that route, which player might they target with the No. 14 overall pick?

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah Unveiled his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft on Friday, and he projects the Patriots will take University of Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

“Branch is one of my favorite players in this draft class,” Jeremiah wrote. “He’s an outstanding nickel defender with the versatility to move around the secondary.”

Branch just completed his junior season for the Crimson Tide. They tallied 90 total tackles (14 for a loss) with seven passes defended, three sacks and two interceptions. Branch is a very good tackler and defended the run quite well for Alabama. He’s also good in pass coverage. This all-around skill set would be a nice addition to a Patriots secondary that could lose Veteran safety Devin McCourty this offseason or at some point in the near future. McCourty has not yet revealed whether he’s going to retire or return for another season.

Safety isn’t the most glaring need on the Patriots’ roster, but if a player of Branch’s caliber is sitting there at No. 14, he’s definitely worth a look.