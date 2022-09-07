Daniel Cooper Postgraduate Research Scholarship

1. Background

a. This Scholarship has been established to provide financial assistance to PhD students who are undertaking research in Classical Literature.

b. This Scholarship is funded by a donation from Daniel Cooper.

2. Eligibility

a. The Scholarship is offered subject to the applicant having an unconditional offer of admission or being currently enrolled to study in a PhD within the School of Humanities at the University of Sydney.

b. Applicants must conduct research into Classical Literature.

c. Applicants must hold at least one of the following in Classics and Ancient History or related field:

I. Honors degree (First Class or Second Class Upper),

II. Masters degree with a substantial research component, or

III. an equivalent degree.

d. Applicants must also have applied for a Research Training Program (RTP) Scholarship.

3. Selection Criteria

a. The successful applicant will be awarded the Scholarship on the basis of:

I. academic merit,

II. area of ​​study and/or research proposal,

III. two academic referees,

IV. curriculum vitae demonstrating previous research experience, and

V. personal statement which addresses the proposed area of ​​research and the applicants interest and experience in teaching.

b. The successful applicant will be awarded the Scholarship on the Nomination of the Chair of Classics and Ancient History, or their Nominated delegate(s).

4. Value

a. The Scholarship will provide a stipend allowance equivalent to the University of Sydney Research Training Program (RTP) Stipend rate (indexed on 1 January each year) for up to 3.5 years to a full-time recipient, subject to satisfactory academic performance.

b. A recipient enrolled part-time will receive a stipend rate valued at 50% of the full stipend rate for the equivalent full-time duration, subject to satisfactory academic performance.

c. The Scholarship is for commencement in the relevant research period in which it is offered and cannot be deferred without prior approval from the Head of School.

d. The Scholarship cannot be transferred to another area of ​​research.

e. No other amount is payable.

f. The Scholarship will be offered subject to the availability of funding.

5. Eligibility for Progression

a. Progression is subject to attending and passing the annual progress evaluation.

6. Leave Arrangements

a. The Scholarship recipient receives up to 20 working days Recreation leave each year of the Scholarship and this may be accrued. However, the student will forfeit any unused leave remaining when the Scholarship is terminated or completed. Recreation leave does not attract a leave loading and the supervisor’s agreement must be obtained before leave is taken.

b. The Scholarship recipient may take up to 10 working days sick leave each year of the Scholarship and this may be accrued over the tenure of the Scholarship. Students with family responsibilities, caring for sick children or relatives, or experiencing domestic violence, may convert up to five days of their annual sick leave Entitlement to carer’s leave on presentation of medical certificate(s). Students taking sick leave must inform their supervisor as soon as practicable.

7. Research Overseas

a. The Scholarship recipient may not normally conduct research Overseas within the first six months of award.

b. The Scholarship holder may conduct up to 12 months of their research outside Australia. Approval must be sought from the student’s supervisor, Head of School and the Faculty via application to the Higher Degree by Research Administration Center (HDRAC), and will only be granted if the research is essential for completion of the degree. All periods of overseas research are cumulative and will be counted towards a student’s candidature. Students must remain enrolled full-time at the University and receive approval to count time away.

8. Suspension

a. The Scholarship recipient cannot suspend their award within their first six months of study, unless a legislative provision applies.

b. The Scholarship recipient may apply for up to 12 months suspension of the Scholarship for any reason during the tenure of the Scholarship. Periods of Scholarship suspension are cumulative and failure to resume study after suspension will result in the award being terminated. Approval must be sought from the student’s supervisor, Head of School and the Faculty via application to the Higher Degree by Research Administration Center (HDRAC). Periods of study towards the degree during suspension of the Scholarship will be deducted from the maximum tenure of the Scholarship.

9. Changes in Enrollment

a. The Scholarship recipient must notify HDRAC, and their supervisor promptly of any planned changes to their enrollment including but not limited to: attendance pattern, suspension, leave of absence, withdrawal, course transfer, and candidature upgrade or downgrade. If the award holder does not provide notice of the changes identified above, the University may require repayment of any overpaid stipend.

10. Termination

a. The Scholarship will be terminated:

I. on resignation or withdrawal of the recipient from their research degree,

II. upon Submission of the thesis or at the end of the award,

III. upon the recipient having completed the maximum candidature for their degree as per the University of Sydney (Higher Degree by Research) Rule 2011 Policy,

IV. if the recipient receives an alternative primary stipend scholarship. In such circumstances this Scholarship will be terminated in favor of the alternative stipend Scholarship where it is of higher value,

V. if the recipient does not resume study at the end of a period of approved leave, or

VI. if the recipient ceases to meet the Eligibility requirements specified for this Scholarship, (other than during a period in which the Scholarship has been suspended or during a period of approved leave).

b. The Scholarship may also be terminated by the University before this time if, in the opinion of the University:

I. the course of study is not being carried out with competence and diligence or in accordance with the terms of this offer,

II. the student fails to maintain satisfactory progress, or

III. the student has committed misconduct or other inappropriate conduct.

c. The Scholarship will be suspended throughout the duration of any inquiry/appeal process.

d. Once the Scholarship has been terminated, it will not be reinstated unless due to University error.

11. Misconduct

a. Where during the Scholarship a student engages in misconduct, or other inappropriate conduct (either during the Scholarship or in connection with the student’s application and Eligibility for the Scholarship), which in the opinion of the University warrants recovery of funds provided, the University may require the student to repay payments made in connection with the Scholarship. Examples of such conduct include and without limitation; academic dishonesty, research misconduct within the meaning of the Research Code of Conduct (for example, plagiarism in proposing, carrying out or reporting the results of research, or failure to declare or manage a serious conflict of interests), breach of the Code of Conduct for Students and misrepresentation in the application materials or other documentation associated with the Scholarship.

b. The University may require such repayment at any time during or after the Scholarship period. In addition, by accepting this Scholarship, the student consents to all aspects of any investigation into misconduct in connection with this Scholarship being disclosed by the University to the funding body and/or any relevant professional body.