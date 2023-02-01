Daniel Batrus: PSU Altoona golf | News, Sports, Jobs

Name: Daniel Batrus

High school: Altoona Area

Hometown: Altoona

Sports: Golf

College choice: Penn State Altoona

Other Colleges considered: Saint Francis

Why I picked PSU Altoona: “I have always been a big Penn State fan and just love the campus. I can still live at home and save some money by staying local. The campus is beautiful, their engineering program is excellent, and I am thrilled to be able to go there.”

Greatest high school achievement: “We went 13-1 (my senior season) and I was able to have multiple rounds in the mid-70s. The success was so thrilling and it was a big achievement.”

Coach Erick Kozak’s quote: “Daniel has been an integral part of the AAHS golf program for the past four years. He has been a team leader and has modeled for the younger players, just how you should approach the game of golf and life. His Joy and passion in life has been an inspiration to those around him. He is a quality person who has a bright future.”

How I got my start playing golf: “When I was 4 years old, my dad got me into it, and it is the biggest reason my game is at the level it is today.”

Favorite college growing up: Penn State

Other interests: Football, watching Penn State football, the Steelers, playing soccer and tennis, hiking

What getting to play in college means to me: “It means so much to me. I have always wanted to play in college. I have always wanted to be able to say that I am a Collegiate athlete, which I can say now. Also, it shows why hard work is so important because I wouldn’t be here without all the hard work.”

Probable college major: Civil engineering

Parents: Jennifer and George Batrus