Dani Busboom Kelly is on the cusp of history in college volleyball

AMIE JUST Lincoln Journal Star



OMAHA — Why are we still talking about this?

That’s the question Louisville’s Dani Busboom Kelly raised this week. Well, not out of irritation, but more so out of bewilderment.

If Louisville beats Texas on Saturday, Busboom Kelly would become the first female head coach to win the NCAA Division I Championship in volleyball.

The topic’s been broached plenty of times before with Busboom Kelly. Last year at the Final Four. Last week at Louisville’s regional. Earlier this week before Louisville’s match against Pittsburgh. And now, once again, ahead of UL’s title match against UT.

“The more I’ve thought about it, I think it does need to be talked about,” Busboom Kelly said. “It’s like why are we talking about that in 2022?”

Shattering glass ceilings is easier said than done. Just ask Mary Wise.

Wise is among the most accomplished coaches in college volleyball. Her stats alone tell you that. She’s near the top of the list in half a dozen metrics: career victories, career winning percentage, national Coach of the year awards.

But she’s never brought home the hardware. Her Florida Gators have been painfully close before, reaching the Final Four eight times in her tenure and making the national championship game twice.

In both of those matches, though, the Gators came up short against teams coached by men: USC and Mick Haley in 2003 and Nebraska and John Cook in 2017.

There have been 16 different head coaches Guiding the 41 NCAA Division I national Championship teams since the tournament was established in 1981. All of those coaches — at institutions with Ample resources — have been male.

While Busboom Kelly is on the cusp of potentially making history, semantics and context are important.

Like I said above, if Louisville wins, she’ll be the first female head coach of an NCAA Division I program to win a national championship in volleyball.

She won’t be the first woman to win a college title, that title is held by Marilyn Nolen (AIAW/DGWS in 1970). Not the first woman to win an NCAA title, Debby Colberg accomplished that in 1981 at the Division II level.

At the NCAA’s lower levels and previous iterations of organized Women’s sports, there have been plenty of female head volleyball coaches hoisting the Trophy at the end of their seasons.

Heck, two have done so this year at the Division II and Division III levels.

If Louisville and Busboom Kelly pull it off, they’ll join Division II’s West Texas A&M and Kendra Potts and Division III’s Juniata and Heather Pavlik to pull off a female three-peat. That’d be sweet.

Let’s rewind a little first.

It’s been 52 years since Nolen and Sul Ross State won the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women’s first tournament in 1970 (although it the AIAW was called the Division for Girls and Women in Sports at that time). Then they did it again in 1971.

Then along came Dixie Grimmett and Long Beach State. Her 1972 team was the first undefeated national champion in college volleyball history, regardless of gender.

There’s Susan Duke, Lucy McDaniel, Alane LeGrand, Debby Colberg and Sue Gozansky as the pioneering female coaches in the AIAW. All of them had at least one national title between 1970 and 1981.

Of the 23 Championships granted by the AIAW and the DGWS, 13 of those teams were coached by women.

Since then, though, no female coaches have won at the Division I level.

But there have been several making waves at the Division II and Division III levels.

Take Teri Clemens for example. She was the first female coach to win a Division III title back in 1989. Then in 1991, her team began an unprecedented streak. Not two straight titles. Not three. Not four. Six. Six national titles in a row. That’s UCLA and John Wooden levels of dominance.

There’s even a Nebraskan among the 26. Nebraska-Omaha’s Rose Shires. She was the fourth woman to lead a Division II team to a title, doing so in 1996. As a cherry on top for Shires, the AVCA named her the Division II Coach of the year that season.

Make no mistake about it, women can coach. Every woman named in this article are prime examples of that.

It’s just mind boggling how we’ve had four decades of Division I Championships with no female Coach leading those programs.

Maybe this is the year where that changes.

Busboom Kelly’s players are going to try their best to make that happen.

“Dani has done so much for this program,” Louisville’s Anna DeBeer said. “When I first committed to Louisville, under her, I trusted in her and knew that she could take this program to new heights. To see the growth and all she’s done for us, she’s a badass.

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, she knows what she wants. She makes us work hard. We want to work hard for her. And just to see how well we’re doing, and we give credit to the coaches and her, and it’s going to be special in that final. And we want to do it for the coaches, do it for Dani, and do it for each other.”