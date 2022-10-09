Dani Alves Clears up his future in Mexico: “My goal is to be Champion with Pumas”

Brazilian defender Dani Alves has just six months remaining on his contract with Pumas following his arrival in Mexican soccer for the 2022 Apertura. The former Barcelona player’s future, however, appears to be clear, with most suggesting that he will continue after this season.

Alves still hungry for success

And during an interview with Efraín Velarde on the Chispa podcast, Alves spoke about his ambitions with the Liga BBVA MX team, as he has one tournament left on his contract with the Pumas after the 2022 Apertura.

“To be Champion with Pumas. That’s my goal and that’s what I came here for,” the legendary player said. “I never take a backward step. I always take steps forward and the more difficult it is, the more motivated I am. That’s the way I am. I don’t back down.

“I came here with a mission and it’s only over when it’s accomplished. The process is always difficult. You must never lower your standards.“

O Pumas informou que @DaniAlvesD2 sofreu uma lesão de ligamento collateralo medial no joelho direito. Não sabemos quanto tempo o craque ficará Fora dos gramados, mas desejemos que a recuperation seja breve! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qD7A8o5h8r — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) September 29, 2022

Pumas fans

Alves was also quick to highlight his appreciation for the UNAM supporters, who stayed strong despite a bad tournament.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted and they [the fans] are still there,” they said. “That’s also why it’s worth fighting, for them. Not every team has a fan base that is there with you.

“When people are not with you in bad times it’s because they were never with you. It’s in the bad times, in the worst and in the best. The fans are like that, if they are not happy, they demand it. Do you think I am going to be happy? I’ve never gone so long without winning a game,concluded Alves about his first tournament with Pumas.