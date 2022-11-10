D’Angelo Russell failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year

There will undoubtedly be more dumbfounding moments in the NBA this season, but it’s going to be difficult to top D’Angelo Russell’s gaffe in the Timberwolves-Suns game Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Russell was set to re-enter the game in the second quarter but he stayed at the scorer’s table, frozen like a video game while the rest of the world kept going.

The Wolves had four players on the court when Jaylen Nowell knocked down shot free throws. Russell just stood at the scorer’s table, waiting to check in – and he continued to stand there while four teammates played an entire defensive possession that ended with the Suns grabbing an Offensive rebound and Burying a 3 to take an 11-point lead.

