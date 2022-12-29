Dane County pursues Yahara Golf Course landfill despite concerns | Government

With less than 10 years of capacity remaining at Dane County’s Rodefeld Landfill, the county is ready to redesign how it manages the county’s trash at a site proposed for the eastern portion of the Yahara Hills Golf Course.

The joint project between Madison and Dane County aims to convert 230 acres of a publicly owned golf course located off Route 12, east of Madison — specifically, holes 18 through 36 — into a landfill, compost site and sustainable business park.

But the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR), along with community members in the area, have some hesitations.

In a Nov. 29 letter, the state DNR informed the county’s director of waste and renewables John Welch that the proposed site has “limited potential for development as a solid waste disposal facility,” based on an initial assessment of the property.

The DNR’s assessment is primarily based on seven constraints listed in the letter, including:

Wetlands: State law prohibits establishing a landfill where it can cause a significant adverse impact on wetlands. The WDNR found the proposed landfill development may directly impact three of the Wetlands on the site property and, as such, the county will need to discuss measures it would take to minimize those impacts.

Water supply well setback: State law requires a minimum distance of 1,200 feet to be maintained between the landfill and public or private water supply wells. Three private water supply wells located on Hope Hollow Trail are approximately 400, 795 and 1,030 feet, respectively, from the proposed limits of waste. As part of the feasibility report, the county must evaluate if exemption requests are applicable for the Wells or if the Wells need to be Abandoned and re-drilled farther away.

Historic resources: The Yahara Hills Golf Course and Clubhouse (built in 1967) may be eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. If any historic properties may be affected by the proposed development, permits, licenses and authorizations issued by the department are contingent on the state’s guidelines.

Separation to groundwater: The initial site report says the county will request an exemption to state code to allow the bottom of the clay component to be constructed within the 10-foot distance to the seasonal high groundwater table. A groundwater gradient control system would likely be proposed to underlie the entire landfill.

Setback to a navigable pond: The county will request an exemption to a state code allowing the proposed limits of waste to be located within 1,000 feet of an unnamed, manmade pond. (A navigable Pond is simply

Moving forward

The county still intends to move forward with the site, according to Welch, who said the DNR’s opinion is “fairly common” at this stage of the permitting process and should not be viewed as a critical hurdle.

“The county is aware of the items that WDNR has outlined in their letter, and we believe these items can be addressed through site design and operational considerations,” Welch said.

They referenced the 2014 horizontal expansion at the Rodefeld Landfill, located directly across from the Yahara site. That received a similar DNR initial site report opinion that the location had “limited potential for development.” The list of constraints were also similar but ultimately the site got full permitting approval.

“I don’t think we were surprised by any of the items that were on their list. Those are all things that we were aware of, and we know that we need to work through,” Welch said. “That’s really a big part of this next step — the feasibility report.”

The feasibility report is the environmental review of the site and the proposed plan for the landfill, through which the county can determine how to address the issues in the initial site report, either through the design of the site itself or how it will be run.

The county has hired a firm to complete that work through a site investigation and subsurface drilling over the next couple of months.

Not a curveball

Overall, the DNR’s judgment wasn’t a curveball, Welch said.

“Many of these things we’re aware of and planning for already,” he said. “We’ve already begun looking at options and alternatives to address these these concerns … to make sure that we can design the site in a way that these concerns really aren’t concerns anymore.”

Another part of the process is planning the Sustainability campus that will host waste processors, recycling businesses and research and startup companies in the same space as the landfill.

With this space, the county hopes to bolster economic development in the area, create jobs and foster reuse opportunities for materials.

“The Dane County Department of Waste and Renewables has a long history of completing successful, innovative projects like the Renewable Natural Gas Plant and Offload Station, Construction and Demolition Recycling Facility, native prairie cover on the landfill, and the Trash Lab mobile education exhibit, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement. “We are confident our innovative vision for meeting Dane County’s future waste management needs will follow this same path.”

The Sustainability Campus also includes a business park, an Organics processing facility and a waste education center. But the landfill portion has received Criticism from Neighbors of the Yahara Hills Golf Course.

A better landfill

A group of area residents called “Neighbors for a Better Landfill” are in opposition to the new site and obtained over 500 signatures on a Change.org petition.

“Our aim now is to slow down the process so that all can be informed on the consequences for all communities involved and understand the full cost to the Residents of Dane County,” the group’s website says.

Welch is aware of residents’ concerns. They said the county must “listen to our neighbors, the community and take that into account.” There will be many community listening sessions in the late winter and into the spring as the process continues, he said.

“Anywhere that you choose to site a landfill, there are likely to be people near that location that will not be supportive of that. It’s really about finding the place that makes the most sense,” Welch said. “You and I and everyone else continues to roll their garbage cans out to the curb every week, and that material needs to go somewhere needs to be managed responsibly. That’s really the service we provide.”

More work to do

Dane County and the city of Madison previously collaborated to approve land sale and business development agreements.

“The Sustainability Campus is an exciting project that will greatly enhance the city’s efforts to keep materials out of the landfill, Accelerate our transition to a local circular economy and create a space for innovation and business development,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Dane County to develop this project and realize our shared vision of a sustainable, low-waste future.”

The joint resolution for the project approves the land sale to Dane County from the city for Portions of the Yahara Hills Golf Course totaling over $5.5 million, which will be used in future city budgets for maintenance and capital improvement needs of city golf courses.

Only 50 Acres out of the total 230 will be used for the landfill itself. While there is still the option of pivoting to another site, it would restart the entire process.

“Approving the land sale now does not guarantee a landfill will be sited there. The county actually has a lot more work to do,” said Charlie Romines, Madison Streets superintendent.

Should the city and county not find another location and get it operating by 2030, when the current landfill will be at capacity, it could lead to “significant negative budgetary consequences,” Romines added.

The new landfill is expected to be active for 70 years, through 2100.

Read more about the Sustainability campus in The Cap Times’ May 2022 story, “Madison City Council OKs project to turn half of Yahara Hills Golf Course into landfill.”