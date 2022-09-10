Dance Arts Los Alamos Announces 2022/2023 Season

DALA News:

Dance Arts Los Alamos (DALA) announces its 2022/2023 Season and registration is now open.

For Winterfest Weekend, DALA will be presenting the final chapter of our Nutcracker on “The Hill” Trilogy entitled “Sugar Plum on ‘The Hill’”. Oppie, Gwen Groves and the Spy have returned to the beginning of the story due to an unexpected time rift. They will need to make their way through the beginning of the original tale in order to get back to the Land of Sweets and save it from the Evil Sugar Plum Fairy. The performances will be held at the Duane Smith Auditorium.

DALA’s Winter Showcase will be highlighting all of its Younger Dancers at 2 p.m., Dec. 17 at the Duane Smith Auditorium.

In February 2023, DALA will present the Senior Showcase, a performance dedicated to graduating DALA seniors. There will be solos, duets, trios, and some live music performances.

For its Spring performances, DALA will present a full length Classical ballet. DALA will be Performing Giselle, a full two act Classical ballet. There will only be one performance Friday May 19, 2023 at the Duane Smith Auditorium. Giselle is a romantic ballet about true love, beauty, and a bit of tragedy. This performance is a great opportunity for DALA Dancers to take on one of the most beautiful Ballets in history.

The traditional Spring shows will be a mixed repertoire of Modern, Jazz, Street Dance, Dance Exploration, Adult Ballet, Adult Tap, Adult Flamenco, and so much more. Performances will be at the Duane Smith Auditorium May 20 and 21, 2023. Don’t miss this great opportunity to support these exceptional Dancers as they share their talents with you.

Whether dancing for fun, exercise, or the appreciation of an amazing art form, DALA has a class. All instructors come from an incredible background of professional dance and/or dance in higher education. Dance teaches teamwork, discipline, the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, and creative problem solving. The first class is always free at DALA.

DALA has locations in White Rock and Los Alamos.

Visit www.danceartslosalamos.org or email [email protected] for more information.

About DALA

Dance Arts Los Alamos is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization that has been operating in Los Alamos County since 1995. DALA is dedicated to promoting dance in Los Alamos and Northern New Mexico by providing safe, professional instruction and quality performances. During the Fall of 2022 DALA will be offering just over 70 hours of dance classes per week. Ages range from 2.5 years old to adult.

DALA offers Dance Exploration (Ages 3.5-5), Classical Ballet (Ages 5-Adult), Modern, Jazz, Street Dance, Flamenco, Classical Spanish, Tap, Musical Theatre, and our NEW Adaptive Dance.

Adaptive Dance is a class for Dancers with disabilities. This class helps with motor skills mastering, rhythm, and movement Discovery in a safe, paced, and professional environment.

Visit www.danceartslosalamos.org for more information and to register.