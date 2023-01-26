Danbury, Ridgefield basketball play Bob DiNardo Memorial Classic

Each year, Jackie DiNardo posts a message on Facebook for her late husband, Danbury police Officer Bob DiNardo.

The messages that come after are telling.

“Just the outpouring of people who responded about what a great man he was, what he did for them, and how much he’s missed,” DiNardo said. “It means a lot that people remember.”

That memory will be honored when the Bob DiNardo Memorial Basketball Classic tips off at Western Connecticut State University’s O’Neill Center on Saturday.

The event, which features the Danbury and Ridgefield girls and boys basketball teams, raises money for the American Cancer Society and cancer research. The girls game starts at 1 pm, with the boys to follow at 3 pm

While the Danbury girls team has played a game in Honor of Bob DiNardo each year, this will be the first time both varsity teams will play, and also the first time the event will be held at WCSU.

Last year’s Classic had been scheduled for the O’Neill Center, but was postponed due to snow, and the games were rescheduled separately in Danbury and Ridgefield.

The Hatters’ girls will wear pink uniforms, as they have done for the past 13 years.

Bob DiNardo died after a battle with cancer in 2009 at the age of 55. A member of the Danbury Police Department, he was a community officer at Broadview Middle School, where he taught Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) and Gang Resistance Education And Training (GREAT).

He was also a junior varsity girls basketball coach for more than 20 years.

“Every day, I’m reminded by a past DARE student or a past GREAT student, or someone from Broadview Middle School,” DiNardo said.

“These are kids who are 30- or 40-years old now.”

Casey Bock, Danbury boys head coach, was a student of Bob DiNardo’s in the middle school DARE program.

“It’s special to be a part of this,” Bock said. “He was Officer DiNardo to me because he was my DARE teacher in middle school, and he had a connection with everybody. He was always there to talk to, so I have fond memories of him.”

All four basketball teams are in the thick of the FCIAC and state playoff races.

For the girls, Danbury started 0-4, but has since improved to 5-7, including 5-3 in the FCIAC. Ridgefield is 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the league.

The Danbury boys lead Div. I at 10-0 and the FCIAC at 6-0, and are ranked No. 4 in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll. Ridgefield is 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the FCIAC.

The Danbury boys defeated Ridgefield 67-65 in double overtime in December.

The games are big, but the event is bigger, according to Bock.

“We get caught up in the season, but we want kids to think of things other than themselves and sacrifice,” Bock said. “Hopefully, this is a lesson that there are things bigger than themselves and bigger than the game of basketball.”

“For us to put a game at a college campus and show the kids, this is what it could be like for your next step is great,” DiNardo said. “We’ve got a great rivalry and sometimes it can be a little loud, but bringing the two communities together is also bigger than basketball.

“Not every kid is going to play at college, so for high school kids to experience this, it’s going to be a memory for the rest of their lives.”

