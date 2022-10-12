Danbury football is 3-1 ahead of the game against Staples

The Danbury football team is back on track.

In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point.

The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools was seeing its roster size shrinking.

The Hatters went 4-6 in Tieri’s first year, 5-5 in 2019 and were poised to get that winning season in 2020 before COVID-19 shut the season down.

The 2021 season never got off the ground, due in large part to injuries all over the field, including at quarterback, forcing the Hatters to start a freshman most of the season.

Now, with a full and productive offseason and players that have all come up through Tieri’s system, the Hatters are 3-1 ahead of their game at Staples Friday at 7 pm

“I felt like we were building that in the 2019 season where we were taking Darien to the end of the game and were competing against teams like Newtown and some of the better teams in the FCIAC. We felt like we were getting to where we wanted to be as a program,” Tieri said. “COVID was a big setback for everybody. We had high expectations going into last year, but injuries got us really early in the season and we ended up starting a freshman quarterback, which we didn’t expect. That hindered our growth as a program. This offseason, many of these kids had a normal offseason for the first time, which was big.”

The players felt the team was better than their record last season and wanted to prove it.

“Last year we expected to do better, but we went 3-7. This year, we have a chip on our shoulder and we are coming into everything ready to go,” senior middle linebacker Will Gordon said. “It started back in January when we started lifting. Everyone showed up to lift and condition. The team came together and we have great chemistry. We have a lot of guys who will fight for each other.”

Danbury’s schedule is one of the more difficult in the FCIAC with games against St. Joseph, Staples, Greenwich, Trumbull and Ridgefield on Thanksgiving.

The Hatters feel like the program has reached a point where the team is going into these games thinking about winning, not merely putting up a good fight.

“That took time when I first got here. You need to go into these games expecting to win and expecting to be competitive. Keeping it close and moral victories is not enough. We needed to change the mindset and that is happening,” Tieri said. “I am happy we got off to the start we have and we need to keep building on that.”

A big reason for the success has been the defense which had the Hatters down just 10-7 Entering the fourth quarter last week against No. 6 St. Joseph.

“They have done a good job playing disciplined football and playing assignment football,” Tieri said. “They are being really aggressive. Our front seven is as good as anyone’s in the league. They can pressure the quarterback and make plays in the backfield and cause turnovers. Our secondary has been a big part of getting turnovers too. We are Relentless in terms of getting 11 hats to the ball carrier and being menacing as a defense as a whole.”

St. Joseph scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but the Hatters walked off the field knowing that a win is coming in that Gauntlet of FCIAC games.

“The confidence is growing and growing. The sophomores that are making plays keep getting better and we all know those guys will do what they need to do,” junior DB/WR Jaydyn Leroy said. “The connection between all of us is really good and you can feel it getting stronger week-by-week.”

New defensive coordinator Tyler Hancock has the unit playing better than any defense Tieri has had at Danbury, according to the coach.

Along with Leroy and Gordon, a mixture of seniors, juniors and sophomores are working in unison, including DB Aydyn Gonzalez, S Cushan Perkins and NG Jhonnyel Ramirez.

Sophomore defensive end Bear Schoenberg, who started as a freshman, has led the team in tackles every game and Tieri said he is nearly “unblockable.”

“I feel like we are really strong this season and have been playing well as a team,” Ramirez said. “We have shown a lot to ourselves in terms of how good we can be. We all come together and we are all perfectly doing our jobs and executing. We are off to a really good start but there’s a lot more to come and a lot more to prove.”

The players all point back to the roots of the season in January as making the biggest difference now.

“In the offseason we were focusing on team bonding and chemistry,” Perkins said. “The quarterbacks and receivers worked out together and the defense would work on schemes. Mostly it was just being in the weight room with everybody and that bond of working hard together.”