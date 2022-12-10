Dana White Really Hates Soccer – OutKick

Dana White thinks soccer is an incredibly dumb sport.

White has made for himself as the most powerful man in combat sports, and while he has fans around the world, he’s not a fan of the Earth’s most global sport.

“I can’t stand soccer. I think that it’s the least talented sport on Earth. There’s a reason three-year-olds can play soccer … Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big,” the UFC president said in a recently resurfaced old video.

Judging from White’s appearance in the video, it’s at least five years old. Maybe even up to a decade.

Dana White didn’t hold back with his assessment of soccer.

Well, White certainly made sure there wasn’t any wiggle room with his comments. That’s a man that absolutely despises soccer.

That’s a man who you probably couldn’t pay money to watch a World Cup game, and it’s not hard to understand.

Dana White is very wealthy thanks to a sport where men beat the living hell out of each other. MMA is a brutally violent combat sport.

Dana White hates soccer. (Credit: YouTube screenshot/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4omp2BkZvH4)

In soccer, if a guy lightly bumps you, there’s an above zero percent you go down like a sniper just hit your dome. It’s comical. If there’s one guy who isn’t going to appreciate that kind of mentality, it’s Dana White.

Having said that, White might be losing ground with his argument. Ever since the 2022 World Cup got underway, it feels like soccer is increasingly popular in America. I saw people who have never watched soccer before in their lives watching every moment of the USA action. Personally, I’m not a big soccer guy and I still didn’t miss a game.

By the time the 2026 WC rolls around, White’s opinion will almost certainly be in the minority.