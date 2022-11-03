Dana Moore retiring as Saints volleyball coach – Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH — St. Scholastica volleyball Coach Dana Moore announced her retirement on Tuesday, concluding a Saints career of 26 years and more than 400 victories.

After two years as an assistant, Moore was hired as head coach at CSS in 1997, in which the Saints won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Championship and she was named Coach of the year for the first of five times. The Saints went undefeated in league play in 2010 and made their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2011, winning a match in their first attempt. Her career total of 435 wins is second only to Jen Walter (softball) for most wins by a female Coach at the school.

During her tenure, Moore coached six conference players of the year, a four-time conference defensive player of the year (Alcia Draper) and American Volleyball Coaches Association Second-Team All-American Anna (Zyvoloski) Tester (2012).

Moore also served as St. Scholastica Athletic director from 2000-04.

“This is a place, along with my family, that I have called home for almost 30 years,” said Moore in a news release. “The wins and losses are many, but the fact that I’ve had the opportunity to help mold and shape 18–22-year-old women has been one of the highlights of my life. Each woman that I have coached has a special place in my heart. Whatever that relationship is, will be unique to the two of us! Each team was special, and the Memories will always be etched in my mind.”

The Saints were 11-12 in 2022, 4-7 in Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

The college will conduct a national search for Moore’s successor.