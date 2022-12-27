Dan Quinn on 6-Man Broncos Wish List; Can Dallas Cowboys Coach Fix Russell Wilson?

FRISCO – The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and immediately – and understandably – attention turned to names of possible successors.

And Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is among the six names being mentioned.

Quinn has been the Cowboys Coordinator for the last two seasons and has overseen a dramatic turnaround in that unit in his time at The Star. His Cowboys lead the NFL in takeaways for the second straight season and are also among the league’s sack leaders – all adding up to playoff-bound Dallas’ 11-4 record.

