Dan Mullen feels like answer for Nick Saban, Alabama football OC

When Dan Mullen previewed the national Championship game on a podcast earlier this month, he sure sounded like a guy immersed in his role as an ESPN Analyst and not a former Coach simply passing the time until he received a chance to rejoin the profession that ejected him in 2021.

“It’s a different lifestyle,” Mullen told Ralph Russo on the AP Top 25 College Football podcast. “I haven’t missed many of my kids’ games and enjoying time with my wife. It’s certainly different, way less stressful but keeps you involved in the game, and I’m really enjoying it. I’m having fun.”

Seemed Anytime you flipped to ESPN’s college football coverage, Mullen was on screen. He’s good in the role, combining Xs and Os with enough Oratory bite that he sounded like a natural Analyst rather than a shill for his former coaching colleagues.

Nevertheless, Anytime I saw Mullen tweet his Weekly list of top-performing players or provide Halftime insights, I couldn’t help but think: Why is he doing this?

Why is a Coach who led Mississippi State to eight straight Bowl games a talking head instead of talking into a headset? Why is a Coach who helped develop one of the greatest college players ever, Tim Tebow, not working with college quarterbacks? How is a Coach who nearly beat Alabama while armed with Emory Jones not matching wits with Nick Saban or at least contributing his wits to Saban?

The short answer: Recruiting.

Mullen, 50, did not Recruit to Florida’s standard in 2021, and when combined with a bad season on the heels of three good ones, Mullen’s tenure fell victim to snowballing problems. The firing was justifiable. Florida had lost its momentum under Mullen, both on the field and on the recruiting trail.

