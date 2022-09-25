Dan Hicks, Paul Azinger take Savage jab at Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (left) had more trouble navigating the rope than Davis Love III. Twitter

Davis Love III was just driving along and minding his own business, yanking up a gallery rope and carefully twisting his body to go under it. No big deal, right? In most cases, yes. But the NBC broadcast team decided to use it as an opportunity to take a playful jab at a pro not in attendance.

You may remember last week, when Bryson DeChambeau was playing in LIV Golf’s Chicago tournament and was the subject of a viral clip that showed a gallery rope, which DeChambeau tried to duck under, recoiling and striking him in the face. It appeared to hit him in the eye, as DeChambeau hit the ground and covered his face.

Luckily, DeChambeau seems to be OK. They played on and even made fun of himself is social media afterwards. But the golf world doesn’t forget — and the NBC broadcast crew of Dan Hicks and Paul Azinger decided to have some fun with it.

During the third day of the Presidents Cup on Saturday, Love, the US captain, was driving his cart around the course and giving viewers a glimpse with the “Cap Cam,” a little camera mounted to the front of the vehicle. Love was driving and seamlessly grabbed a rope, lifted it over his head, drove under it and released it. Enter Hicks.

“And the Captain … successfully handling the gallery rope,” Hicks quipped. “Not easy to do, Zing.”

“Not for everyone,” Azinger said. “Not for everyone.”

Oddly enough, Hicks made a similar joke when Love was driving the cart and maneuvering under a rope two days earlier.

We’ll see if the Broadcasters go for the hat trick on Sunday by cracking another joke.