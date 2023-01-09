Dan Fleser: Both Vol Basketball Teams Have Hot Conference Starts

Dan Fleser

Some opinions and observations about Tennessee’s basketball teams, which have started SEC play with seven combined victories, no losses and are revising some pages of their respective record books:

-Olivier Nkamhoua should have been a can’t-miss candidate for conference player-of-the-week honors. He literally was the perfect choice.

The Vols 6-foot-9 senior forward shot 10-for-10 from the field in scoring 21 points against South Carolina on Saturday. He tied Mike Jackson’s single-game team record for most field goals made without a miss, set in December of 1974. Nkamhoua’s performance followed his five-for-five shooting against Mississippi State.

“Those high releases, those quick-ups, I like those shots,” he said. “My teammates know I like those shots. They give me the ball in spots I know I like to shoot them at.”

Nkamhoua, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury at South Carolina last season, swished four Jumpers and converted three layups for the bulk of his perfection last Saturday. They added two dunks and a 3-pointer.

-Lady Vols guard Jordan Horston on Sunday became the fourth player in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists for her career, joining Dena Head, Kara Lawson and Alexis Hornbuckle. She reached the assist milestone in the final minute at Vanderbilt.

It was fitting that UT Coach Kellie Harper first described Horston afterward as “an elite-level playmaker.” While all those personal statistics will be important to the Lady Vols’ success, the assists involve her teammates and make the team that much harder to guard.

-The Vols moved up three spots Monday to No. 5 in the Associated Press’ Weekly top 25 rankings.

-Tennessee Assistant Rod Clark described Zakai Zeigler as “a maestro” after the point guard recorded 18 assists in the past two games. Zeigler had a career-best 10 against Mississippi State to go with 11 points for his first career double-double.

“I think his growth is what is allowing our guys to get even better as well,” Clark said.

-Junior wing player Tess Darby has carved out a useful role for herself with the Lady Vols. While her 3-point shooting – she’s swished multiple treys in 10 games this season – is her obvious strength, Darby is capable of other contributions as well. She had more steals (four) than 3-pointers (three) against Vanderbilt.

Teammate Sara Puckett ought to take a cue from Darby’s play. Puckett, a sophomore, has similar skills and physical attributes as Darby but is not having the same impact. While Darby was a plus-21 in point differential during her 28 minutes of playing time against Vanderbilt, Puckett was minus-10 in her 12 minutes, 35 seconds. She was the only starter to log a deficit.

– The Lady Vols’ defense had dipped during the fourth quarter in two of their last three games. It happened against Vanderbilt, prompting Harper to conclude, “It’s not a big deal if we get scored on.”

“Teams are getting momentum late (in games),” Harper said. “We’ve got to stop that.”

– The Vols have been hot offensively the past two games, but Tyreke Key has not. The sharpshooting guard has shot 3-for-12 from the floor in that span. He was 1-for-7 against South Carolina and had the proverbial 1,000-yard stare while sitting on the team bench.

Dan Fleser is a 1980 Graduate of the University of Missouri, who has covered University of Tennessee athletics since 1988. He is a 2022 inductee to the Tennessee Sportswriters Hall of Fame. He can be reached at [email protected]