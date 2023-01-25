Dan Campbell snubbed from NFL Coach of the Year award

Detroit Lions head Coach Dan Campbell has done a stellar job of changing the narrative surrounding his team.

After a 1-6 start in his second season, the heat from the slow start was certainly dialed up, as the team was consistently coming out on the losing end of close games.

Campbell remained consistent in his messaging to his young team and eventually found the answers during crunch time.

The team went on to win 8 of their final 10 games, including eliminating the Green Bay Packers from postseason play.

