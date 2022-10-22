Damon Evans’ on observations on Terps basketball practice and roster, Bowl projections, QB situation and more

If you look at the Weekly Bowl projections for Maryland football, you’re not alone. So Maryland AD Damon Evans, he said during his Weekly with on 105.7 The Fan’s Vinny and Haynie Show.

“It was nice to see Billy come in and play the way that he did. The team seems to have a lot of confidence in him. He came in and gave us some very, very good minutes and let us still win. And that’s what you want from your backup quarterback. You want a guy who understands your system, understands how to run your offense and knows what he’s good at. And I couldn’t be more pleased with his performance not only this past weekend, but when he played for us in the Michigan game. So I’m confident that if it is Billy that has to go, I think we’re in good hands. So we’ll see how that all shakes out.”

“I’d be lying if [I said] I didn’t look ahead. We always talk about trying to stay focused on the game that’s in front of us. That is our primary focus. And that’s my primary focus. But I’m always looking down the road, I see the projections, I hear what’s being said. And I know the opportunities that are before us. And what’s exciting is the fact that if we take care of the business and the remaining schedule that we have, I think there’s going to be a very, very good outcome for us this year, as it relates to what ball we go to,” they said.

Maryland reached a Bowl game for the first time since 2016 last year, beating Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl, winning one for the first time since 2010. But the program hasn’t been to a bigger-name Bowl in a long time. With a chance to improve to 6-2 by beating Northwestern on Saturday, the Terps are positioned to get themselves a quality postseason invite if they can close the season without any losing streaks.

What I’m Hearing: Queen Time | Another Big Man | Future Football Stars

“Now what we’re trying to do is not only get bowl-eligible, but better position ourselves for a Bowl that some of us haven’t been to in a while,” he said.

“But I am going to go back to this and right now it’s Northwestern in front of us, Let’s take care of Northwestern because that gets us Bowl eligible, and that takes some of that pressure that we faced in the past of trying just to get Bowl eligible. Now what we’re trying to do is not only get bowl-eligible, but better position ourselves for a Bowl that some of us haven’t been to in a while.”

More from Evans below:

Is Kevin Willard and Maryland basketball: “Working extremely hard. They get after it. I’ve been down to quite a few practices and to see Kevin’s approach and his staff and how the student-athletes are responding to him. That really looks good. We’re going to be a team that I think gets up and down the court, from what I see. Play some good, hard-nosed defense.”

On the roster: “When you talk about some of the players on the team like Jahmir, who transferred in from Charlotte, being from this area. Don Carey[too] and then just what the returners, such as Donna Scott and Hakim [Hart] and Julian Reese, we have the makings of a good team. We’re going to have to find some depth obviously. It’s going to be interesting to see who are those players that are going to come off the bench and provide that spark for us. So we’re a work in progress, but I like what I’ve seen so far.

On the comeback at Indiana: “These are the types of games that we would have lost in the past, we would have fallen apart. Our team is showing a lot of resiliency now. And when we talk about the process and making continuous improvement, part of it is being able, when you face adversity, being able to overcome the adversity, get back on track and still win ballgames. And when you can do that, that lets us know that when things are clicking on all cylinders, I think people better watch out. So I’m glad to see that we learned to overcome that. And we’re finally starting to understand what it takes to win and what we need to do to win. And I’m glad we’re in the position we are. “

Is Mike Locksley pulling players after they commit penalties: “Penalties are so so damaging to what you’re trying to accomplish. But Mike’s letting them know, OK, if you’re going to make those Mistakes and Mistakes that are going to hurt us, then we’re going to pull you out , we’re going to put someone else in there. And you’ve got to learn from those mistakes. So I’m Hopeful that this weekend against this Northwestern team, which is going to play a sound football game, they’re going to be very fundamental, that we can come out and be disciplined and limit those Mistakes and just take care of business so we can move ahead.”

On Homecoming events: “There’s a lot of things, you know, they always have concerts and things on campus. We have our trustees in town this week, starting today, Yesterday and through Friday. So we’re excited about having the trustees here for their meetings. But just having everybody back for homecoming, and playing a game that all of us really love. And it means so much to us. And celebrating our institution, as a whole is so significant. So I’m excited about this weekend, gonna be great weather, for people to come out and it’s gonna be about 70, 71 degrees.”

There is fan support: “As I always say, when I’m on the radio with you guys, fans make the atmosphere. Our student-athletes need your support. So please come to SECU stadium and check out our football team and root us onto another winner. “

On the bye coming up: “We really need this by right now. It seems like the team has been going since fall camp, and now playing all these games. So this bye couldn’t come at a more opportune time for us. I think it gives us a chance to get healthy with a lot of our players to give their bodies arrest to really get prepared for going to Wisconsin, which is a significant game on the schedule. So this bye is at a great time. And I’m excited where we are from Game One for now.”

On Locksley and improvement: “I see improvement where we are from Locks’ first year to now. I see improvement and the process is moving in the right direction. And I hope our fans see that as well. I couldn’t be more proud of the job that Locks has done and his staff, as well as our student-athletes. There’s still room for improvement. We’re not satisfied by any means. But I do see that we’re getting better.”