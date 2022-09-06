Damon Evans on Maryland basketball’s recruiting spree, football attendance, Locksley expectations and more

Maryland basketball fans haven’t been the only ones impressed by first-year Terps Coach Kevin Willard’s recruiting spree. So has the man who hired him, Athletic director Damon Evans.

“The recruiting, it has really been good for us. When we sat down and talked throughout the interview process, they understood the importance of keeping the best players at home, being able to Recruit the DMV and getting a staff that can do that. His staff has done an unbelievable job. He’s done an unbelievable job. I like where we are,” Evans said during an interview on The Vinnie and Hayne Show is Baltimore’s 105.7.

Maryland has a top-10 2023 recruiting class, thanks to the last-summer commitments of highly regarded locals Jamie Kaiser Jr. and DeShawn Harris-Smith. The Terps have a chance to make it a top-five class.

“We got to keep our foot on the pedal in this recruiting world, because as you guys know, recruiting is the lifeblood of a program. But where we stand today, kudos to Coach Willard and his staff. Want to commend them for their efforts with that No. 8 class and hopefully it’ll continue,” Evans said.

On the football side, Mike Locksley is looking to take the next step after posting the program’s first winning record in seven seasons last year, and winning its first Bowl game since 2010. Evans expects continued improvements, but he declined to specify what level of results he expects.

How to Donate to Maryland basketball’s NIL collective

“I do. I can continue to look at how we progress each and every year. I look for continuous improvement. I look at it, for improvement in a variety of ways. It’s not just in the wins-loss column, which, that is extremely important. But like to see, are we improving on the Offensive line? Or are we improving in key positions where we knew that we weren’t where we wanted to be? So when I take a look at this team, I think this is one of Locks’ best teams. You take a look at our Offensive line and where it was last year. I think we’re returning all of our starters. I see improvement there, the quarterback position, we’ve got a great quarterback in Lia and what he can do, breaking all the records. So, I do set some goals that I keep to myself and continue to monitor how this team performs,” ​​he said.

“We’re returning, I think, nine Terps who had all Big Ten honors in some form or fashion last season …Dontay Demus, Lia, Rakim Jarrett, Jaelyn Duncan, that’s a great problem to have. It shows their athletic prowess, it shows their commitment, and that they’re growing and developing. And it puts us in a position where people are talking about us now, saying, ‘Hey, the Terps are starting to get to where they need to be. They’re improving.’ And so we should make some noise this year. But I remind everyone, the other teams that we play against in this league are very, very good teams and the non-conference teams that we play.”

More from Evans:

Is Maryland’s new NIL Marketplace: “NIL continues to be significant for us here at Maryland. We want to make sure that we’re providing all of our student-athletes an opportunity to maximize and be fairly compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness. And so we’re trying to do all the things that we can to support them with that endeavor. So we launched the other day, Maryland marketplace, is a platform that has the profiles of all of our student-athletes. So donors, brands, sponsors can go to Maryland marketplace. They can look at all of our student-athletes, and they can make connections with them. pitch them on different name, image, and likeness opportunities. You make that connection and we’re just trying to make it easy for our student-athletes to earn some revenue, and let them know that we support them. We’re gonna continue to find ways to do so.”

On the Big Ten’s Massive new TV deal: “Gotta give credit to Kevin Warren, he’s done a very, very good job with the new Big Ten media rights deal. The largest of its kind in the history of intercollegiate athletics. The Big Ten is at the forefront. And that’s where we want to stay. When you take a look at the Power Five, you want to be one of those conferences that the lead and I believe that we are the leader in the area. The Big Ten media rights deal is significant for us. We’re still working on what that means to each institution. I don’t want our donors and fans to think that we’re Rolling around in money. It is a significant amount, but it’s not what is being reported out there. But it is something that’s really going to help us move forward. So I’m excited about the Big Ten, privileged to be a member of the Big 10. And it’s where we should be.”

On fan attendance: “The goal is always to sell out. We need to get our fans out to games to support our teams. We don’t want the fans just to come when we win. Obviously, we need to put a good product on the field. We want to win at a high level. We want to be competitive, we want to compete for championships, but it takes our fans so you can still get season tickets, you can still buy single game tickets, and I’m just encouraging all of our fans to come out because we really need you as we continue to build a program, one of which we feel you’ll be proud of.”

Is Jared Bernhardt: “Jared represented this institution very well. Won the Tewaaraton Award, as you stated, the Heisman for lacrosse. And then when he was finished with lacrosse, he said let me go Dibble and dabble and play a little football. I think he went to a D-III school as a quarterback and led that team to the D-III national championship. A skilled athlete, a tremendous competitor and he took a shot at the NFL … He’s got a good skill set for a receiver, it seems to understand the game and I was so excited when he made that team. And it’s interesting, I’ve been utilizing that as an example to tell our student-athletes you gotta believe in yourself. You got to believe you can do things and others don’t think you can do them Jared Bernhardt is a prime example of that.”