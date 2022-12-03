‘Damn Hottie’: Paige Spiranac’s Ex-Husband Steven Tinoco Drooled Over the Golf Beauty’s Sizzling Fitness Photos in 2017

Paige Spiranac has always been in the eyes of golf fans ever since she made her career on social media. The internet sensation loves communicating her views with millions of fans worldwide.

Spiranac once shared details about her marriage with ex-husband, Steven Tinoco, back in the day is an Episode of her podcast. There was a time when Tinoco couldn’t resist commenting on the golf beauty’s fitness pictures on social media.

Steven Tinoco left a sizzling comment on Paige Spiranac’s picture on Twitter

Social media keeps bringing back wondrous blasts from the past. And one such thing that has resurfaced on the internet and is catching everyone’s attention is Steven Tinoco’s public display of affection towards his ex-wife. It is from the time when the two were not yet married to each other. Sources suggest that Spiranac was dating Tinoco at the time and the two were not very open about their relationship. However, Spiranac Revealed her marriage with the player in 2018. However, they split up in early 2022.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac Attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

A fitness photo posted by Paige Spiranac in 2017 received tons of likes and comments from fans across the globe. And among these comments was one from her alleged boyfriend at the time. Tinoco saw the picture and commented, “damn hottie“ is it. Moreover, Spranac didn’t let the appreciation, and flirting, go unattended and ignored. She replied in her witty way and wrote, “no phones on the golf course sir”.

Spiranac didn’t talk about her personal life often on her podcast or her other social media platforms. However, she once claimed how supportive Tinoco was of her career after their marriage. But good things don’t often last and they got divorced 2 years in.

Is Paige Spiranac ready to marry again?

In an Episode of her podcast, Spiranac stated, “I wasn’t married for very long, and I think that when I initially got divorced, I said I will never get married ever again,”. Keeping her marriage a secret for a very long time, Spiranac was not happy with her fans finding out about her personal life. She said, “I think before, I kept my private life so private. I definitely want to do that again,”. But Spiranac is all set to find the love of her life and marry again.

She even mentioned that she had already found someone who completely understood her and her work. According to Spiranac, her new secret partner “has a really great career, and he works insane hours”, She also said that her current boyfriend is not on social media. And that the two are very opposite in a lot of ways. Only time will tell if Spiranac would be able to make it in the long run with her newfound love.

