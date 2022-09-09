Damion Lee Excited to Join Phoenix Suns in NBA.com Interview

Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns SG Damion Lee spoke with Suns.com about his journey in basketball and his excitement to be in the Valley for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Lee has battled health problems from day one, beginning with complications at his birth to two ACL Tears in three years (2013 to his right) and (2016 to the left).

After three years at Drexel before redshirting and transferring to Louisville, Lee signed with the G League’s Maine Red Claws where his stats did the talking for him averaging 18/6/3 for the 2016-17 season.

