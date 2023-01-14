Damian Lillard’s Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

It’s Saturday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Oregon.

However, they could be without their best player for the night, as Damian Lillard is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (ankle) questionable for Saturday.”

The six-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 28.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button