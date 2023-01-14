Damian Lillard’s Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game

It’s Saturday night, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Oregon.

However, they could be without their best player for the night, as Damian Lillard is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: “Damian Lillard (ankle) questionable for Saturday.”

The six-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 28.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.

On Thursday night, Lillard exploded for 50 points on 16/28 shooting from the field (the Trail Blazers lost 119-113 to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home).

They come into the night with a 19-22 record in 41 games, which has them tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

Recently, the Trail Blazers have been one of the coldest teams in the league.

In their last ten games, they have gone 2-8, and they are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

At home, the Trail Blazers are 9-8 in the 17 games they have hosted in Portland, Oregon.

As for the Mavs, they are 24-19 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but just 8-13 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Dallas, Texas.

Last month, the Mavs beat the Trail Blazers 130-110 (at home).

Luka Doncic had 33 points, six rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes.