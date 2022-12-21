Damian Lillard should be viewed as a Hero in NBA cities beyond Portland

A Hero is in our midst this week. Damian Lillard is wearing Enemy clothes, being a Portland Trail Blazer and all, but make no mistake. Lillard should be considered a Hero in many an NBA port.

He is swimming against a massive tide.

Lillard’s Blazers lost 123-121 to the Thunder on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s buzzer-beating jumper Monday night, and Portland stayed over for another game Wednesday night at Paycom Center.

Lillard came to town the No. 2 scorer in Portland’s NBA history. They will leave No. 1.

Lillard, in his 11th NBA season, scored 28 points Monday night, breaking the great Clyde Drexler’s franchise scoring record of 18,040, set from 1983-95. Lillard now sits at 18,048.

Lillard is that rarest of NBA superstars: an American committed to bringing a Championship to his original franchise.

More:How Thunder’s Isaiah Joe found a 3-point niche thanks to former teammate

Europeans like Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo have resisted the peer pressure of demanding trades or fleeing in free agency; both eventually were rewarded with a title, in Dallas and Milwaukee, respectively.

But homegrown stars of recent vintage are not as content. Kevin Durant gave OKC eight years, which is commendable by comparison. LeBron James gave Cleveland seven seasons. Carmelo Anthony gave Denver 7½. Chris Paul gave the Hornets (now Pelicans) six. The list goes on from there.

Lillard has not given in to the spirit of the age, where players without titles are deemed failures. He’s gone to USA Basketball Camps and competitions and been unswayed by the constant recruitment among superstars. Lillard has avoided the siren song of coastal markets.

When the Blazers have been on the verge of apparent rebuilds, Lillard has doubled down on Portland. When LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio in free agency in summer 2015, Lillard didn’t flinch. When Portland traded CJ McCollum to New Orleans 10 months ago, Lillard stood firm.

Those are the best players to share a TrailBlazer Locker room with Lillard. Among Lillard’s Portland teammates, only Aldridge has been an all-star. Alridge was a fine player, but he was never an A-lister in NBA circles.

Lillard is, and most players of his caliber follow fellow superstars. Lillard has not. He has proclaimed his Dedication to bringing Portland its first Championship since 1977, and despite constant speculation over his eventual departure, he remains an Oregon icon.

Under Lillard, the Blazers haven’t come close to the NBA Finals. They’ve won four playoff series — one each in 2014 and 2016, plus two in 2019. Portland was swept by the Warriors in the ’19 Western Conference Finals.

More:How did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander grow into an OKC Thunder superstar? Look to July 11, 2019

Perhaps Lillard’s time in Portland will end, as Russell Westbrook’s time in OKC ended (11 seasons). Perhaps Lillard will not be a Reggie Miller, who spent 19 seasons as an Indiana Pacer.

But Lillard has already passed the point of reproach. They said he was all-in as a Blazer, and he’s proven he’s been all-in as a Blazer.

Lillard has not publicly or privately manipulated the situation to force his way out of Portland. He’s the poster child of what you want as the face of a franchise. He’s what OKC hopes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander becomes, what Memphis hopes Ja Morant becomes, what Orlando hopes Paolo Banchero becomes. What Karl Malone and John Stockton became for Salt Lake City.

And this week in Oklahoma, Lillard moved to the top of the Blazer scoring list. He got a well-deserved handclap from Thunder fans Monday night. But Dillard deserves a salute from Thunder fans every time he takes the Paycom court. They should recognize the goods when they see it.

Lillard and Westbrook were long-time adversaries, most of it stemming from Westbrook’s insatiable desire to invent enemies. And Thunder fans will long remember Lillard’s 37-foot, series-ending shot over Paul George in the 2019 Playoffs that ended the Westbrook Era in OKC.

Those kinds of shots can make a fan base resent an opponent.

But Lillard has fought the good fight. He’s not a ring-chaser. They don’t jump aboard bandwagons.

Lillard is a ballplaying fool with a steely gaze and a dead-eye jumper and the heart of a champion, which Frankly means more than any piece of jewelry.

A place like Oklahoma City ought to respect that. Give the guy his props while he’s in town.

Berry Tramel: Berry can be reached at 405-760-8080 or at [email protected] He can be heard Monday through Friday from 4:40-5:20 pm on The Sports Animal radio network, including FM-98.1. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

More:OKC Thunder schedule: How to watch the Thunder in the 2022-23 NBA season

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

TIP OFF: 7 pm Wednesday at Paycom Center (Bally Sports Oklahoma)