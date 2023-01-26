Damian Lillard Passes Vince Carter On This All-Time List

It’s Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Utah Jazz in Oregon.

Six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been Sensational and had 50 points through three quarters.

He also made history during the game, as he passed Vince Carter on the all-time three-pointers list to move into sixth place.

Lillard has now made 2,291 three-pointers, and the next person for him on the list to pass is Kyle Korver, who finished his career with 2,450.

