Damian Lillard Passes Vince Carter On This All-Time List

It’s Wednesday evening, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Utah Jazz in Oregon.

Six-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard has been Sensational and had 50 points through three quarters.

He also made history during the game, as he passed Vince Carter on the all-time three-pointers list to move into sixth place.

Lillard has now made 2,291 three-pointers, and the next person for him on the list to pass is Kyle Korver, who finished his career with 2,450.

The former sixth-overall pick came into the night with outstanding averages of 29.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range.

At one point during Wednesday’s game, they scored 20 straight points.

After missing the majority of last season, it’s safe to say Lillard has returned back to superstar form.

That said, the Trail Blazers have had a mediocre start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

They are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-25 record in 47 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are 12-10 in 22 games on their home floor.

Despite the subpar play, the Western Conference has been close, and the Trail Blazers are only two games out of the sixth seed (the last guaranteed playoff spot).

Lillard has made the NBA Playoffs in eight out of his ten seasons in the NBA, and in 2019 he led the Trail Blazers to the Western Conference Finals.